Partial roof collapse reported at Marion City Square building

The Marion Fire Department and other first responders were on the scene Monday night at Marion City Square shopping center where a partial roof collapse was reported, according to emergency radio traffic.

The incident happened shortly after 7 p.m. The location was the former Burke's Outlet building, according to reports. That business had moved to a new location on West Henderson Street.

Marion City Square was anchored by BI-LO on North Main Street before the grocery store closed. New owners had taken over the complex.

There were no initial reports of injuries. Officials on the scene called for the city of Marion Water Department because of a broken line and for barriers. Duke Energy was also called to the scene.

The incident came after heavy rains on Monday.

This is a developing story.