A Nebo man has been charged in a larceny investigation, authorities said Thursday.

Detective Derrick McGinnis with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 40-year-old Christopher Michael Guffey with felonious larceny and felonious possession of stolen goods/property. Guffey was issued a $10,000 secured bond.

On Feb. 16, deputies responded to a Nebo residence for a larceny report. Items were recovered during the investigation leading detectives to Guffey, according to a news release. Further investigation is ongoing.

According to a check of the N.C. Department of Public Safety’s offender database, Guffey has previous convictions for larceny, obtaining property by false pretense, breaking and entering and failure to appear.