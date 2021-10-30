A Will to Live: 38-year-old Marion mother battles stage 4 breast cancer

“I am making it my mission to find out what is happening to all these young women that are getting breast cancer in their 20s in their 30s. According to like national health organizations, anyone under 40 is too young for breast cancer, and a lot of these women are in stage four right out of the gate.”

“I’ve been on birth control since I was 15, and I feel that has something to do with my breast cancer because my body has just been pumped so full of estrogen,” she said. “Physically, right now, I feel great. I feel better than I did before I got diagnosed because I’m just not having that pain anymore. There are still good days and bad days, more good than bad. There are days I forget I have cancer which are the best days. I feel very hopeful in progress with treatments. My goal is to stay one step ahead of the research and just keep staying alive until the next things come up. I have joined support groups and I do get hope from seeing women living with this for 15 plus years because you are given like three years when you’re diagnosed with something like this. I refuse to accept my death sentence.”

Crystal said when she worked with older populations in the nursing homes, she would see perfectly healthy people will themselves to death because she was sad and depressed.

And I thought, “Why can’t that work in reverse? Why can’t I will myself to live? And that’s what I’m doing and keep on doing. I have a fantastic support group; I have a family that goes above and beyond. I have a fantastic medical team and I work with a therapist for my head. There’s no shame in getting the help that you need, whatever it is. I don’t see how people could do this alone because it’s heavy. I’m just very fortunate that I have people willing to do whatever for me. I try to be strong for my daughter and to let her know you must try. What I want her to take away from it is you have two choices: You can sit back, and you can be a victim, or you can stand up and just start swinging. If she learns anything from this, it’s to always choose the second option.”