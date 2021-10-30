A Will to Live: 38-year-old Marion mother battles stage 4 breast cancer

Crystal Kelly is a mom, a rocker, a physical therapist, a swimmer and a 38-year-old woman living with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer.
Stage 4 breast cancer (also referred to as advanced breast cancer or metastatic breast cancer) occurs when cancer that began in the breast has spread to other parts. Regardless of where breast cancer is found in the body, it’s still breast cancer, and should not be considered as any other type of cancer. Breast cancer can metastasize in any part of the body, but it most commonly spreads to the bones, lungs, liver or the brain.
Kelly, who is the mother to 5-year-old Harper and wife to musician Rory Kelly, has now come up on her one-year anniversary since her diagnosis.
“It’s been a hell of a year,” she said.
Her journey started September 2020 when she started having hip pain.
“It wasn’t anything horrible, just discomfort. And it would kind of move around. I thought this was because for the last month I had been training for a marathon, but it had been cancelled due to COVID,” Crystal said. “I decided instead I would do a 100-day run challenge, where you run for 100 days straight. I ran at least a mile a day. I thought the pain I felt was just a muscle strain.”
Then one night as she was sleeping, something very strange happened.
“I always put a pillow between my legs. I woke up one night to do that and I couldn’t do it,” said Crystal. “I had to roll onto my back and spread my knees to put a pillow between them. I’m like, that’s weird and shouldn’t be happening.”
As a physical therapist, she started picking the brains of her coworkers and working with her boss at the clinic with different exercises.
“What I was experiencing, really checked all the boxes for a labral tear of the hip, which is an overuse injury, typically with runners. I thought for sure, that’s what it is. I worked with my boss for a couple weeks with some manual stuff just to see if we could fix it on our own, but nothing ever really got better. That’s when I decided to go to the doctor,” she said.
She made a doctor’s appointment and explained to him all the work she had done to try and ease the pain. She was sent for an X-ray and an MRI straight away. Not long after that she got a phone call saying her X-ray looked abnormal.
“The doctor said he didn’t really know what was going on, but my bones looked thin,” Crystal said. “I was scheduled for the MRI within the next week, so he said we needed to wait on that. The one part that really bother me was the fact that I was losing range of motion in it, and it literally started happening overnight.”
After the MRI, the doctor told her they found lesions in her bones. The doctor said he was suspicious that this is cancer related.
“When I’m getting this news, I was in there by myself. I had to be consoled by a doctor instead of my husband. It just felt like all the air got sucked out of the room. That’s all I remember,” said Crystal.
From there, a CT scan was performed to find out where it was coming from.
“I have always been very good about doing breast exams. My doctors, even my skilled oncologist breast specialists, have never felt a lump. There is no family history,” said Crystal.
Test comes back positive
The CT scan showed something in her right breast and a lymph node in her right armpit. After a biopsy and mammogram, they both came back positive for breast cancer.
“And then at that point, I don’t know how or where I need to deal with this. So, I went where most of my family go when they have something major, and that is Duke University. I’m going straight to the top. I was able to get an appointment within a week, and I was set up with this young, super intelligent doctor.”
At this point, doctors had not confirmed the stage 4 diagnosis because they had not biopsied her hip, and that’s the first thing her new doctor wanted to do.
“And then he says, the words that you never want to hear, ‘If this is indeed stage four breast cancer that one day it will take your life’. Rory was there with me, and you could just see his shoulders just drop, “Crystal said.
After the biopsy of her hip, Crystal lost the ability to do anything with her right leg. “I was in so much pain. Rory had to help me get dressed, take showers, I walked with a walker or a wheelchair. I couldn’t do anything.
Around Thanksgiving last year, the doctor confirmed that it was stage four breast cancer, but it came with good news.
“The kind of cancer I have is treatable with a chemo pill, as opposed to an intravenous chemo. It’s more of a targeted therapy and less invasive on your body. I didn’t lose my hair, or I haven’t gotten sick,” she said. “The pill that I am on has only been on the market now for about two years. It’s a progressive drug and so far, it has worked well. I take it twice a day, and I have been doing that since January.
Crystal was able to find a skilled doctor at the Messino Cancer Center in Marion and was able to stay at home for her treatments and appointments. In March, she had her first scan since she had started treatment.
“At that point they found more bone involvement in my hip and sternum, and some in my spine, but we continued with the treatments,” she said. “They did another scan four weeks later and nothing had changed so we continued to stay on that course of treatment which appeared to be working. I get scanned every three months. My most recent one was last Monday, and it showed that the bones are starting to heal in my sternum.”
An active lifestyle
As a runner, Crystal said, when she couldn’t walk, there was a lot of depression.
“I have always been a very active, independent person. I go from running and doing all this other stuff, to wheelchair bound. I was physically, mentally, and emotionally not good.”
But one night while taking a bath, Crystal noticed something about her body that changed her game for the present.
“I realized in the bath, I could move my leg, not like I could on land or even on my bed. I decided then I needed to put myself into some water.”
She joined the YMCA and began doing exercises in the pool that she would teach her elderly clients when they worked on their hips.
“I taught myself to walk again. I even started like a kind of like a Quasimodo-esque run just to prove that I could.”
However, her orthopedic doctor said her bones were so thin that she could easily break her femur and pelvis, and have to undergo total pelvic reconstruction. But, he did say, the water was good for her.
“Running has always been my escape and form of therapy,” said Crystal “Swimming finally gave me an outlet to be able to do something for myself to kind of distract from everything else that was going on. I decided then and there, I’m going down swinging. I am not going to lay down and give up. I have come this far.
She started swimming at the YMCA several days a week and started off slow. I had met some really great people there at the pool, and we all shared our stories. I signed up for the Boston Marathon, and that was the year they would let anyone do it virtually, but I was told I couldn’t run, so I decided to swim it.
“All summer I spent just building up my endurance and doing longer and longer swims. I had just planned on doing it by myself,” she said. “My friend at the Y told the Aquatics Director what I was doing and they decided to put on an event, and it became a big thing. My family was there, my oncologist, Dr. Brent Skiver came, and people that weren’t really swimmers came.”
She used the event as an opportunity to raise awareness about breast cancer for people of any age, especially young people. She chose to support the foundation Metavivors, which goes to metastatic cancer research and support. “We raised over $6,000 during that event,” said Crystal.
“I just want to let people know that it can get anybody at any time. I want to help reduce the age of who can get a mammogram. Insurance will not cover a preventative mammogram under the age of 40 because they say it’s not necessary. But in in my opinion, if you’re old enough to be on birth control or get a pap smear, then you’re old enough to get a mammogram. It should be the same,” she said.
“I am making it my mission to find out what is happening to all these young women that are getting breast cancer in their 20s in their 30s. According to like national health organizations, anyone under 40 is too young for breast cancer, and a lot of these women are in stage four right out of the gate.”
“I’ve been on birth control since I was 15, and I feel that has something to do with my breast cancer because my body has just been pumped so full of estrogen,” she said. “Physically, right now, I feel great. I feel better than I did before I got diagnosed because I’m just not having that pain anymore. There are still good days and bad days, more good than bad. There are days I forget I have cancer which are the best days. I feel very hopeful in progress with treatments. My goal is to stay one step ahead of the research and just keep staying alive until the next things come up. I have joined support groups and I do get hope from seeing women living with this for 15 plus years because you are given like three years when you’re diagnosed with something like this. I refuse to accept my death sentence.”
Crystal said when she worked with older populations in the nursing homes, she would see perfectly healthy people will themselves to death because she was sad and depressed.
And I thought, “Why can’t that work in reverse? Why can’t I will myself to live? And that’s what I’m doing and keep on doing. I have a fantastic support group; I have a family that goes above and beyond. I have a fantastic medical team and I work with a therapist for my head. There’s no shame in getting the help that you need, whatever it is. I don’t see how people could do this alone because it’s heavy. I’m just very fortunate that I have people willing to do whatever for me. I try to be strong for my daughter and to let her know you must try. What I want her to take away from it is you have two choices: You can sit back, and you can be a victim, or you can stand up and just start swinging. If she learns anything from this, it’s to always choose the second option.”