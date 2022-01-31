 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A sticky celebration: Marion students collect peanut butter, jelly for food drive
Marion Elementary School partnered with the McDowell Guardian ad Litem program to collect peanut butter and jelly for a statewide food drive. Marion Elementary collected 745 jars to be distributed throughout local shelters and food banks within McDowell County. Counselor Shannon Ward organized the food drive, which ran between Dec. 6-Jan. 13.

The top three classes collected more than 100 jars each. Amy Suttles’ class collected 120 jars, Dana Yelton 114 and Christian Lancaster 114 each.

“It's about helping other people! MES has the best students with the biggest hearts! Even the Smallest MES Bulldog can make a difference in our community!" said a student in Suttles' class.

To learn more about Guardian ad Litem, visit mcdowellvolunteers.org.

