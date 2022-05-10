 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A special Mother's Day at Mission Hospital McDowell

11 Mothers Day Special Delivery (2).jpg

Staff featured from left to right: Tiffany Elliott, RN, Heather Ray, RN, Watson Camp and Misty Ledbetter, Executive Assistant.

 SUBMITTED

Mission Hospital McDowell colleagues received a special gift for Mother's Day this past weekend. A variety of roses and seed packets were delivered to staff working on Mother's Day. Roses were also delivered to the new mothers in the labor and delivery unit.

