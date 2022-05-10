Mission Hospital McDowell colleagues received a special gift for Mother's Day this past weekend. A variety of roses and seed packets were delivered to staff working on Mother's Day. Roses were also delivered to the new mothers in the labor and delivery unit.
A special Mother's Day at Mission Hospital McDowell
- STAFF
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Multiple fire departments from McDowell and Burke counties are on the scene of structure fires at Lake James near Bear Creek Marina.
According to emergency radio traffic, a single-car wreck occurred on US 70 West near Mackey Apartments at around 9 p.m. on Saturday
A convicted sex offender faces new allegations involving two children under the age of 10, authorities said on Wednesday.
A dozen different fire departments and agencies responded to a structure fire at a campground off Bear Cliff Village Drive near Lake James on …
GLEN ALPINE – A man has been charged after police and court documents said he went into a church’s prayer room, defecated and used pages torn from a Bible to wipe himself this week.
Marion will welcome in a historic and iconic property into its expanding city limits.
A Nebo man is accused of strangling the mother of his child with medical tubing, authorities said on Thursday.
At the corner of North Main and West Court, you can “elevate” your breakfast and lunch.
UPDATE: The missing Marion woman has been located, according to The McDowell County Sheriff's Office.
A Marion man is accused of a sexual assault against a teenager, authorities said on Friday.