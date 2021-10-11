 Skip to main content
A scooter was stolen in Nebo. Have you seen it?
A scooter was stolen in Nebo. Have you seen it?

Have you seen a scooter like this? One is missing in McDowell. call Detective Michael Vaughn at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous

 McDowell County Sheriff's Office

A Nebo resident reported on Monday, Oct. 4 that someone removed a 2016 TaoTao 50 Moped from the victim’s outbuilding near the 4000 block of US 70 East in Nebo.

 Anyone with information concerning the crime, suspects or whereabouts of the property is asked to call Detective Michael Vaughn at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous.

