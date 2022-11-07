A place to learn, a place to grow: Old Fort Elementary School dedication held Saturday

On Saturday, the ribbon was finally cut for the new building for Old Fort Elementary School and this modern structure was formally dedicated to the education of the community’s children.

As part of this special event, a display case in the school building was dedicated to the memory of a young man from Old Fort who gave his life for our country during the Vietnam War.

The new Old Fort Elementary School building had its long-awaited and long-delayed ribbon-cutting and dedication ceremony on a rainy Saturday. Current and former members of the McDowell County Board of Education, current and former McDowell County commissioners, current and former Old Fort aldermen, former superintendents, state lawmakers and other local officials were on hand for the ceremony. Principal Jill Ward welcomed all those who were in attendance.

“I am proud that we have been able to provide this school for McDowell County and the Old Fort community,” Ward told The McDowell News. “We are excited for this school to be a lighthouse for the Old Fort community and students for many years to come.”

School Board Chairman Terry Frank spoke to all those who attended. The McDowell High School NJROTC honor guard presented our nation’s colors and Abbie Brooks sang the national anthem. Educator and historian Terry Wilson gave an overview of the long and rich history of Old Fort School, from the time before it was even a high school and up to the present day.

Wilson talked about the first school building that was constructed on this site in 1904. It was built on land purchased from Sidney Mauney. His house is now the offices of the Mountain Gateway Museum.

In later years, other buildings would replace the initial structure. In 1933, the state of North Carolina took over the management of the school but left the routine operations in the hands of the county.

The Board of Education decided to consolidate the schools and all rural schools were closed by 1934 and students were provided bus transportation into Old Fort. There were two private schools exempted from this decision. This led to an increase in enrollment and by 1934, the original building that had served Old Fort for the previous 30 years was demolished. It was replaced in 1936 with a new building that included a separate wing for high school students. This included the auditorium that many people still remember, according to Wilson.

The principals who led Old Fort School from the 1930s to the early 1970s were S.A. McDuffy, Charles Norwood, Harry Swofford, P.W. Greer and Wayne Silver.

In 1955, civil rights pioneer Albert Joyner was featured in the national news media when he led a group of African-American students who wished to enroll at Old Fort School.

The current Old Fort School was established in 1972 as part of the consolidation of local high schools. The principals who have led the facility since then were David Ricketts, Odell Parker, Paula Norton, Pat Faulkner, Charles Gaffigan, Greg Hughes, Carolyn Hunter, Lisa Thompson and Jill Ward, according to Wilson.

“Doors open, bells ring and history is made in both the lives of the school and the lives of all who enter here on a daily basis,” said Wilson.

A display in the school features vintage memorabilia from Old Fort High including trophies and band uniforms.

A new beginning

A few years ago, work began to build a new and modern school building for Old Fort. This involved the demolition of the old building and the construction of a 21st century facility to take its place.

The new school for Old Fort has an auditorium that can seat more than 600 people. This new, big auditorium, separate from the gymnasium, is sort of a counterpart on the western end of the county to East Middle School’s large auditorium. The walls have large blocks that provide better acoustics and keep outside noise from entering the auditorium.

The overall project consisted of $21 million. Of that, $15 million came from state grants and the remaining more than $5 million was matched by local sales tax money.

The new Old Fort Elementary School has 44 staff members and around 340 students, according to Ward.

The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the ribbon-cutting and dedication ceremony, which was originally scheduled for August 2020.

Honoring a hero

On Saturday, retired Army Maj. Bob Smith, who is a Vietnam War veteran, presided over the dedication of a special memorial display case at the school. This memorial honors the life and sacrifice of Navy Corpsman 2nd Class Gollie Leo Grant of Old Fort, who was killed in action on Sept. 16, 1966, in the Vietnam War.

Grant, an alumnus of Old Fort School, was posthumously awarded the Navy Cross, which is second to the Medal of Honor. The Old Fort native, who was only 22, is buried in a national cemetery in San Diego, Calif.

Smith had the idea of honoring Grant’s sacrifice at the new school in Old Fort in 2018 when the building was under construction. He talked with then-Superintendent Mark Garrett and Patrick Ellis, who was the Old Fort member on the school board, and got their full support. Grant’s family entrusted Smith with precious artifacts that are now in the display case.

“The process was slow due to the pandemic, construction and other delays,” said Smith. “I received great support by all staff and faculty of our school system as well as board members. The support provided by so many include the beautiful display case, built by Charlie Davis of McDowell High School Career and Technical Education Department, plywood was donated by Columbia Forest Products, McDowell Glass and Mirror helped with glass, Blue Ridge Monuments helped with the granite marker and Marion Fabric and Upholstery engraved the flag case. Vietnam War veteran Harold Wilson and his friend Tommy Tucker helped with items, according to Smith.

“Our county and Old Fort have a long history of veteran service going back before the Revolution,” said Smith. “My emphasis on the Vietnam War is not to diminish any of the conflicts and sacrifices before or after but to provide information on the one I was involved with which has an abundance of information readily available. The Virtual Wall.org is a great resource for one.”

Grant was attached to the Company B, First Battalion, 26th Marines, 3rd Marine Division (Reinforced), in connection with operations against insurgent Viet Cong forces in the Republic of South Vietnam. In the Quang Tri province, Grant’s squad came under intense enemy fire. Grant unhesitatingly ran forward and moved approximately 25 yards through deadly enemy fire to aid the wounded Marines. While moving toward the nearest wounded Marine, Grant himself was struck by small-arms fire, according to the citation from the Navy.

“Ignoring his painful wound, he courageously continued his advance by crawling toward his wounded comrade,” reads the citation for Grant. “As he was applying a battle dressing to the man, Hospitalman Grant was wounded a second time by enemy fire. Continuing to administer first aid, he selflessly completed the treatment and directed the casualty to friendly lines. As he proceeded toward another injured Marine, Hospitalman Grant was mortally wounded by a third enemy round. His professional skill, great personal courage and inspiring devotion to duty at the risk of his own life undoubtedly saved the life of one Marine and were in keeping with the highest traditions of the United States Naval Service.”

They gave all

McDowell County lost 17 service members in Vietnam and six of those lost were from Old Fort: Gollie Leo Grant, Ray Douglass Ledford, Charles Ray Revis, Hugh Edward Revis, Ronnie Lee Robertson and Lester Stanley Vess, said Smith.

“All were terrible losses to their families, our community and our country,” said Smith. “Many from our community have served with dignity and patriotism and may not have been recognized for their sacrifices.”

“Many fellow veterans and I believe (Grant’s) actions merit the highest award,” he added.

The Grant family moved to Old Fort when they were displaced from Swain County by construction of the Fontana Dam. They settled in the Davis Town section. At Saturday’s ceremony, Grant’s brother Roy and wife Debbie and sister Nancy with husband Carroll attended the dedication.

“My generation served in an unpopular war, not that a war should be popular,” said Smith. “When one goes and does his or her duty there should be no shame in it. Gollie was a great example of John 15:13: ‘Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.’”

School Board member Brian Piercy invited all those who attended to inspect the memorial case and he closed out the dedication ceremony.