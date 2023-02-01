This month, A Night to Shine prom will be held as an in-person event for the first time since 2023.

Several years ago, Grace Community Church in Marion first joined with hundreds of churches across the world to give special needs persons ages 14 and up “an unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love.” The event is sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, according to a previous story in The McDowell News.

First launched in 2015 by the Tim Tebow Foundation and now held in more than 700 communities in every U.S. state and on six continents, A Night to Shine is a prom designed specifically for people with special needs, complete with limousine rides, karaoke, dancing, professional photo shoots, a red-carpet arrival experience, a professionally catered meal and more.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the event could not be held as an in-person experience. But now, it is coming back.

The 2023 A Night to Shine prom will take place Friday, Feb. 10. Here in McDowell, it will be held at Grace Community Church, where it was held in previous years.

“We are honored and excited to partner with the Tim Tebow Foundation this February for Night to Shine,” reads a Facebook post by the church. “This unforgettable prom-night experience is centered on God’s love for people with special needs, ages 14+. We are thrilled to announce that — for the first time since 2020 — we will gather IN PERSON on Friday, February 10 at Grace Community Church for a night of limos, dancing, karaoke, and a crowning ceremony for all our kings and queens. We hope you’ll sign up and be our guest!”

A Night to Shine is a free event and is open to any person 14 or older with any kind of special physical or cognitive needs. Boutonnieres and corsages are provided for each guest, plus they get paired with a volunteer for the night to act as their "prom date," according to the previous story by The McDowell News.

There is no cutoff for registration. However, folks are encouraged to register as soon as possible to ensure organizers are best prepared for all guests and parents. Organizer also encourage all guests and volunteers to “dress up to their desired level of formality,” according to the church’s Website. “Have fun dressing up or be comfortable, you decide,” reads the Website.

People can also volunteer with A Night to Shine. All volunteers need to be at least 16 years old and they will need to register using an online form and complete a background check.

At least two volunteers are needed for each guest. There has to be a “buddy” for each guest and volunteers are needed to handle the food, help out with the respite area, park cars, do check-in and check coats, according to a story by The News Herald of Morganton.

This year, A Night to Shine will be held in Burke County at the Collett Street Recreation Center in downtown Morganton.

To meet the standards of the Tim Tebow Foundation, the events are required to have a limousine, a law enforcement officer on site, an EMT on site, a catered meal, a professional photographer, and a professional videographer. The idea is to provide a truly special evening for those with special needs. The guests will enter the venue on a red carpet surrounded by paparazzi cheering them on, according to The News Herald story.

For more information about the event at Grace Community Church or to register, visit https://www.graceforall.org/night-to-shine.