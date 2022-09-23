A love of the past: Former Marion resident publishes historical novel

Newly published author Kristan Campos Cornejo is pulled toward the past -- to England and Scotland of long ago, among the likes of Mary, Queen of Scots, Henry VIII, Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth.

“The mannerisms, the rules of candor and the differences between how men treated their women then, and how they do now. It all fascinates me,” she said. "I always thought I belonged in those centuries and that I was meant to be born then. So much so, that I knew I had a pull to England.

“I did an ancestry DNA test where it was confirmed that that is where my family originated, Devonshire, England. Along with Scotland, Norway, Ireland, and Wales. When I got the results, I felt like my entire life made sense.”

Campos Corrnejo, who grew up in Marion and graduated from McDowell High in 2008, recently published a book of historical fiction.

What’s it about? Here’s how she describes it:

“My book, "Two Gentlemen" is about a young woman in 1863, named Georgianna Westinghouse. She has to take care of her two sisters after her father's death. She takes a job as a governess in the home of her father's friend, Mr. Ronan Westley. She soon fancies herself in love with him. She then catches the eye of her father's solicitor, Mr. Thomas Avery. They vie for her affections and try to win her hand. Dark secrets emerge, and her sisters may bring her to ruin before she can accept any offer of marriage.”

The book is available at Amazon in hardback, paperback and Kindle.

Campos Cornejo’s adventures in writing and literature began at a young age.

“I loved writing in cursive, and I started falling in love with the type of books I read,” she said “The first work that I read was 'Romeo and Juliet' by William Shakespeare when I was 12. I still have the book to this day. I loved the way they loved each other and how their story played out. I then read 'Pride and Prejudice' by Jane Austen when I was 13, and I was lost. I was lost in that world of chaises, courting, crinoline dresses and dance cards.”

Other authors who inspired her include Thomas Hardy, J.RR. Tolkien and Philippa Gregory.

"They all bring something different into my writing and my style,” she said. “Their works have influenced me in many ways.”

Campos Cornejo also credits her parents with inspiring a love of the written word.

“My dad was a writer, and I think he passed the talent down to me,” she said. “My mom always encouraged me to write and she would listen to the poems and short stories I wrote as a child.”

“Two Gentlemen” was penned after the birth of her third child. Her husband bought a computer so the stay-at-home mom could follow her muse.

“While I was writing this novel, I would call my mom who was a truck driver at that time,” she said. “ Our family legacy is truck drivers. I would read to her while she was driving, to keep her awake. She loved my story so much that she encouraged me to publish it.”

In today’s world of self-publishing, getting a book in front of readers can be costly, especially for a working family paying a mortgage, buying groceries and putting shoes on kids’ feet.

“One night, I had just finished my homework -- I'm currently a college student at WPCC in Morganton -- and I decided to try Amazon Direct Publishing,” she said. “It was free to publish but they retain the distribution fees and we get paid a royalty. It was a lot better than paying $2,500. So, I decided to take a chance and share my book with the world. It was finally published on Aug.28. It may not be to everyone's taste and genre, but it will be to someone.”

Campos Cornejo and her husband Alejandro Campos-Cornejo, her high school sweetheart, now live in Morganton. They have four children: Alejandro, Zoe, JuanMiguel and Evelyn. Campos Cornejo’s parents are Cecelia Smith of Nebo, N.C. and Darrell Hunter of Norfolk, Va.