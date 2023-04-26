For years, Patti Smith Holda has been the custodian of local history at the McDowell County Public Library as she helped patrons learn more about our rich heritage and assist them with researching their family trees.

Now, she is preparing to close this chapter in her life. After almost 20 years of working at the McDowell Public Library, she will retire effective Monday, May 1. Her last working day is Friday.

A native of McDowell County, Holda grew up in Old Fort and attended Old Fort School for 11 years. But she ended up graduating from high school in Greenville, S.C., in 1973. That’s because her family had to move when her father Robert Vincent Smith was transferred to work in Greenville.

For 20 years, she pursued a career in floral design. She started by working at Elsie’s Florist in Marion and then went to Black Mountain Floral in nearby Buncombe. She later came back to McDowell and went to work at the Garden Path. She also worked at Meadowbrook Florist, which was owned by Westmoreland Funeral Home, and Old Fort Florist.

After doing that, she started working at the Marion branch of the McDowell County Public Library. She began her employment in the upstairs circulation section in 2004.

Four years later, she became the library assistant and genealogical assistant with the Abe Simmons Genealogy and Local History Room in the lower level part of the library building. She held a degree in history and social studies from Winthrop College in Rock Hill, S.C. Holda has always loved history and this was a natural fit for her.

A room full of history

The Abe Simmons Genealogy and Local History Room can be found in the library’s lower level next to the children’s section. This room exists because of a generous donation from the family of Abe Simmons and the work of Library Assistant Christine Ledbetter, who started this room.

Inside this space, you will find hundreds of volumes containing historical information about McDowell County and surrounding counties. There are books detailing how the county was formed, rosters and historical accounts about Revolutionary and Civil War soldiers, information about gold-mining and other interesting chapters in local and regional history. There, patrons can research their genealogy by looking at the census records and other documents. On microfilm, you can read old issues of McDowell’s past and present newspapers, including The McDowell News.

For anyone who treasures our heritage, this room and its many resources are invaluable and irreplaceable. But Holda found out there was a lot of local historical information not found in these books and documents.

“My degree was in history and I love history,” she told The McDowell News. “When I started working here, I learned an awful lot on the job.”

Much of what she learned came from other historians who knew a great deal of information about our local heritage — the kind of information not written down in books.

“I learned daily from various people, learning the historical tidbits about the county,” she said. “There’s lots of unwritten information about businesses that came and went but left a mark on the county.”

Along the way, she came in contact with lots of people who are historians, both professional and amateur. They included archaeologists, genealogists and authors. She remembers working with author Charlie Williams, who wrote a book about Andre Michaux, the French botanist who explored the mountains and foothills of western North Carolina in the 18th century. She assisted author and historian Michael C. Hardy, who’s written numerous books about North Carolina’s Confederate troops. She has assisted members of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Sons of Confederate Veterans and the United Daughters of the Confederacy in their research.

She has collaborated with historians and archivists with the State Archives of North Carolina.

Holda said she especially enjoyed her work with McDowell County historians like N.C. Rep. Bob Hunter (who later became a judge with the state Court of Appeals), his wife Nancy, Anne Swann, Jim Haney and the late Margaret Adams.

She recalls a man from Maryland who came to McDowell to research his family history. His ancestor owned a business in Marion that existed before the great fire of 1894 and he wanted to learn more about it.

State recognition

Besides being a recipient of a Travelling Archivist grant, Holda and the library were recognized by the North Carolina Library Association for the 2011 Exhibit “Woven Together.” This exhibit was done with the help of historians Kim Clark, Anne Swann and Mike Blankenship, and the Mountain Gateway Museum in Old Fort.

During her career at the library, she sent more than 60 scrapbooks of the sisters Mary, Ruth and Nina Greenlee, who were local educators and historians, and numerous school yearbooks that were more than 50 years old to be scanned and made available online at DigitalNC at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

“I am proud of those accomplishments,” she said.

Along with all of the books, documents and microfilm, the Abe Simmons Room at the library has what Holda says is a transcription disc. It is a large record that contains a radio interview with Maxwell M. Corpening Sr. This interview was done on Chicago radio station WGN in May 1941.

A native of McDowell County, Corpening became a foreign correspondent for The Chicago Tribune. Before the United States entered World War II, he completed a 16-month trip to every continent except South America. He later reported on the war from London. For 35 years, Maxwell Corpening was a director of the Lake Shore National Bank of Chicago.

His son Max Corpening Jr. was killed while training pilots during World War II.

In memory of his late son, Max Corpening Sr. created the Maxwell M. Corpening Jr. Memorial Foundation. This foundation helps the needy people of McDowell County based on needs of fire loss, scholarships or general needs. After his death in 1967, Max Corpening Sr. left an estate of approximately $2 million. In his will, a trust fund was established in Marion to provide recreational programs and activities.

This legacy from the Corpening family led to the creation of the Maxwell M. Corpening Jr. YMCA in Marion. The Abe Simmons Room has documents and personal effects of Max Corpening Sr. and his wife Grace Hickok Corpening.

Holda said the library does not have a turntable big enough to play this recorded interview from 1941 with Max Corpening Sr., which was donated to the library. She has so far not been able to locate a turntable that can play it. Therefore, she has no idea what is contained in this interview or what Max Corpening’s voice sounds like.

No time to slow down

Even though she is now retiring from the library, Holda, 68, says she has plenty to keep her busy. She is president of the McDowell County Historical Society, which will hold a Bigfoot ghost walk in downtown Marion next month. She is also president of the Friends of the Mountain Gateway Museum and will help out with the Pioneer Day festival on Saturday.

She is still working with the N.C. historic architectural survey of McDowell and is an active member of her church, First United Methodist of Marion. She is a leader with the county’s revitalized Historic Preservation Commission.

“This should keep me busy,” she said to the McDowell News.

But, she added, she will miss working with the people who come to the library every day to look for some interesting detail about our county’s history or their family’s history or both.

“I treasure the time I have worked with all these people who shared their stories and their ancestry stories,” she said. “It’s been a great ride.”

Recently, the Marion City Council adjourned their meeting in honor of Patti Holda. A reception will be held at the library Friday to honor her and her service.

As for her replacement, fellow employee Amanda Biddix will temporarily take over the Abe Simmons Room until a permanent person is hired for the job. Library Director Marlan Brinkley said the position has been advertised and he hopes to have that new person in place by June.

“During my time with her at the public library, Patti has achieved so much,” Brinkley told The McDowell News. “Her efforts have been instrumental in creating many services including the Genealogy Digs program, where she has given guided help to people just starting out in researching their family tree. She also has taken time to visit senior centers and senior living facilities to share local history. And she has been an enormous help in digitizing and preserving family scrapbooks, photos and video.”

“But most of all, it’s been the long and careful work of managing the history room, her love of research and discovery, and her joy of connecting people with their family’s history,” he added. “These qualities have made Patti a cherished colleague and a pleasure to work with. As McDowell County continues to move forward, it’s good to know where you’ve been, who came before you, and to respect the efforts that have been made to get us here. Patti’s efforts have been dedicated to this work and it’s been a blessing to our community. We promise not to mess up the local history room in her absence.”