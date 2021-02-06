A hero honored: Iconic Old Fort man honored with MLK Spirit Award

During the eighth annual Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast, an Old Fort man was honored with the MLK Jr. Spirit Award for standing up for black children in 1950 when segregation divided society.

The MLK Jr. Spirit Award is given to a person or persons who exemplifies ways to build up the community and the world. This year’s award was given in honor of the late Albert Joyner Sr.

In 1950, Joyner led a group of school-aged children to the whites-only Old Fort School to register them for classes. The black school in Old Fort had recently been shut down and demolished, and black students were bussed to Marion to attend an all-black school there. Joyner’s request was denied, and after that, he was a target of violence and hostility for taking that stand.

Just last year, a mural was painted on the side of a building in downtown Old Fort from a photo that was taken that day in 1950 when Joyner tried to enroll the students.