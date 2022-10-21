A 'hard decision': Nebo United Methodist Church building, grounds for sale after members vote to close

A historic church in McDowell County that ministered to the needs of countless members voted earlier this year to close its doors permanently. And the former church’s building and property are now up for sale.

Located at 117 Nebo School Road, Nebo United Methodist Church has deep roots in McDowell County. Its rock building dates back to the 1920s. And its historic Wilson-Ballew Memorial Cemetery is the final resting place for families who have belonged to that church for generations.

But during the summer, the remaining members of the congregation decided to close the church’s doors forever. The reason was the declining membership, said the Rev. Mark Ralls, who is the superintendent for the Blue Ridge District within the Western North Carolina Conference.

“Over the past few decades, Nebo United Methodist Church, like other churches across the U.S., experienced a steady decline in membership due to a variety of factors,” said Ralls in a prepared statement. “Faced with the dwindling membership and tithes, the church that once nurtured the faith of so many and provided vital ministry to its community could no longer sustain those ministries.”

Due to this painful reality, the remaining members voted in June to close Nebo United Methodist Church, he added.

“The Western North Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church (WNCC) assisted the congregation as they walked through this heartbreaking process,” said Ralls in his statement.

When the decision was announced on Facebook, folks with deep ties to this church were quick to respond.

“I’m so very sad about this,” wrote Robin Ballew Culbertson on Facebook. “Since my mom was the organist for many years, I literally grew up in that church. I was christened there, married there, and most of my family are buried there. I have such fond memories of playing with my friends on the church steps during choir practice, singing in the cantatas, and lighting the candles before worship service. I was so proud that my great-grandmother was in charge of getting the communion ready all those years ago. She spent a lot of time washing those little glass cups.”

“I remember the smell of fresh grass coming in through the windows during services (back before air conditioning),” she wrote. “I remember being fascinated that people who have no idea how to read music can figure out how to sing a hymn. I remember looking up into the ceiling of the choir robe closet and wondering what the attic looked like behind that little trap door. I did that a lot. I peered into the basement windows a lot, too, wishing we could fix up the basement for a secret kid’s hangout. Our church was tiny but we had a big heart.”

William Brown III wrote, “This is such sad news. There was (and will always be) and place in my heart for Nebo Methodist. I was baptized at Nebo Methodist and attended there as a youngster. My fondest memories are of the Saints of the church from my youth. The Stacey sisters, Watson Wilson, Helen Plant, Grace Stepp, Jack and Grace Baldwin, Jack and Nancy Corpening, Bob and Louise Ballew, and so many more. I can still see them and where they sat in church every Sunday. I can still feel Watson Wilson shaking my hand. So many memories from days so long ago. It is so sad to see Nebo Methodist closing. So very, very sad.”

“This has come as very sad news,” wrote Glenda Henson on Facebook. “Nebo Methodist has been there all my life. When I was young I lived near the church so the pastor’s children were always my best friends. I went to vacation Bible school there very summer as a child. So very very sad.”

“I am so sorry to hear this,” wrote Barbara Kyles. “That church has been there for as long as I can remember.”

As with all churches that close in the Western North Carolina Conference (WNCC), the church property has been placed on the market for sale by the Conference Board of Trustees. Any profits from the real estate sale will be placed in a fund that offers financial support for new church starts and vital, innovative ministries within the WNCC, according to Ralls.

“Those members, who faithfully made the hard decision to close Nebo UMC, are now joining other churches in their community and continue to remain devoted to their mission to follow God and make disciples of Jesus Christ for the transformation of the world,” stated Ralls. “While it is always hard to see a church close, we offer thanksgiving for the lives that were changed through the ministries of Nebo UMC and celebrate the ongoing missions and ministries of United Methodist churches across western North Carolina.”

The real estate listing for the building and property can be found online: https://www.loopnet.com/Listing/117-Nebo-School-Rd-Nebo-NC/26783485/?utm_campaign=CDX&utm_source=email&utm_content=4307177

“The church property consists of a beautiful stone chapel constructed of river rocks harvested from a tributary to Lake James in 1928,” reads the real estate listing. “The unfinished basement is open space with foundation walls revealed. Upstairs is the small sanctuary, offices, choir room and two bathrooms. Added at an unknown later date, the fellowship hall/education building consists of classrooms, a residential style kitchen, bathrooms and a large flexible dining area.”

The buildings cover 8,858 square feet and the property has four acres. Legal access to the site is only off U.S. 70. While an entrance exists off Nebo School Road, no legal easement is in place. Any pursuit of such an easement will be the responsibility of the buyer. The neighbor who owns the Nebo School Road access has expressed a willingness to explore an easement, but none is in place at this time, according to the real estate listing.

As for the cemetery, it has been subdivided from the church property and the former members of the church will own and maintain the cemetery. Legal access to do so will be granted via an easement, according to the real estate listing.

The price for the building and grounds is $435,000.