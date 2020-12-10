A COVID-Free Christmas: Safety tips that’ll keep you and your loved ones healthy

With less than three weeks before Christmas, you and your family are probably already making plans for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve.
If you’re like the rest of us, you probably want to make things as enjoyable and safe as possible this holiday season.
To keep spirits bright and family members happy and healthy, here are a few tips that’ll ensure your holiday season is a merry one.
- Before attending a family event this Christmas, individuals should be tested for COVID-19 at least four days before that gathering. This step helps prevent the accidental spread of COVID-19 to your family members.
- If you’ve potentially been around someone who has COVID-19 or you have symptoms of COVID-19, you should avoid attending any gathering.
- If you’re planning a family gathering, make sure that it’s small and preferably with only people in your household.
- If people from outside your household will be attending a family dinner or any other event, make sure that each household maintains a social distance and everyone wears a mask.
- If the weather is agreeable, which we are in North Carolina so that’s entirely possible, think about hosting your gathering outside. If hosting your family celebration outside is not possible, you should make sure the room that you’re in is well ventilated by opening windows and doors.
- For those with family members that are in the at-risk group, plan on having them join your celebration virtually via Facetime or Facebook Chat, or take them their gifts and a plate following your celebration.
- You may miss your at-risk family members at holiday celebrations this year, but by taking these precautions you can protect them from COVID-19.
- During your family celebration, you should use single-use plates and utensils, and have one person designated to serve food. You should also make sure to clean community-touched areas, like doorknobs and faucet handles, frequently.
Additional information about staying safe this holiday season, can be found the CDC and NCDHHS’ website.
