A COVID-Free Christmas: Safety tips that’ll keep you and your loved ones healthy

With less than three weeks before Christmas, you and your family are probably already making plans for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve.

If you’re like the rest of us, you probably want to make things as enjoyable and safe as possible this holiday season.

To keep spirits bright and family members happy and healthy, here are a few tips that’ll ensure your holiday season is a merry one.

- Before attending a family event this Christmas, individuals should be tested for COVID-19 at least four days before that gathering. This step helps prevent the accidental spread of COVID-19 to your family members.

- If you’ve potentially been around someone who has COVID-19 or you have symptoms of COVID-19, you should avoid attending any gathering.

- If you’re planning a family gathering, make sure that it’s small and preferably with only people in your household.

- If people from outside your household will be attending a family dinner or any other event, make sure that each household maintains a social distance and everyone wears a mask.