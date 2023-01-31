A bee-ginner? Free course about beekeeping starts Saturday in McDowell.

If you have ever wanted to learn about beekeeping, then you don’t want to miss a free course that starts on Saturday.

A free four-day beginning beekeeping course will be offered by the McDowell County Center of the N.C. Cooperative Extension. The first day of the course is Saturday, Feb. 4 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. It will continue on Saturday, Feb. 11 and Saturday, Feb. 18 also from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on those days. A field day will take place Saturday, April 22 from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., according to an online announcement from the Cooperative Extension.

The course will be taught at the Harold Smith Building at McDowell Technical Community College, located at 54 College Drive, Marion. An optional textbook can be obtained prior to the course. Information will be sent after registration.

The annual Bee School fills to capacity every year, so be sure and sign up early. The school will feature guest speakers covering important topics of interest each day. There will also be honey tasting, a honey extraction demonstration, door prizes and more. The course is open to anyone 6 years of age of older who is interested in learning the basics of beekeeping and no experience is needed.

Additional information will be provided on how you and your family can contribute to the process and become a hobbyist beekeeper. There will be an opportunity to take the N.C. State Beekeepers Certification exam at the end of the course. A field day will be scheduled and the dates will be communicated on the first day of class. To attend, you must register online. Registration is open and is first come, first serve, according to the online announcement.

Ed and Karen Speer with Sweet Betsy Farm in Glenwood are two of the several instructors in the beekeeping school. They got their start in beekeeping by taking the school 15 years ago. After completing the school, they began their “beekeeping adventure” with one hive to pollinate their vegetable garden.

“We quickly became fascinated with the bees and expanded until now we have 25 hives,” said Ed Speer.

Karen is a now a Master Beekeeper with the N.C. State Beekeeping Association, while Ed has served as president of the McDowell County Beekeepers Association for the past 10 years.

“One of our favorite parts of this business is hosting a hive for the West Marion Muddy Potters, a local elementary school gardening club,” he said. “It’s always fun when they come to visit several times a school year.”

At their farm in Glenwood, the Speers sell several varietals of honey that are made by their bees.

“Our bees mostly feed on plants and trees on our farm,” said Ed Speer. “We have the Russian variety of honeybees which have a natural tolerance for some mites and often get 20 to 50 pounds of honey from each hive. Since we don’t use any toxic chemicals in our beekeeping, we can offer our pure raw honey as treatment-free.”

Sweet Betsy Farm is located at 3947 Mudcut Road and the self-serve stand is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Their honey can also be obtained online at http://www.SweetBetsyFarm.com.

During the spring and early summer, the Speers offer hive tours by appointment for families and small groups. To arrange a tour, call 828-724-4444.