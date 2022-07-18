9-8-8 now connects to National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

Right now, people in mental health crisis can dial 9-8-8 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and get immediately connected to trained crisis counselors 24/7.

This life-saving effort launched on Saturday, July 16.

The new three-digit number provides a faster, easier way to get the help already available at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

“Help is available to those experiencing a mental health crisis,” said NC Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Kody H. Kinsley. “Our goal is to make 9-8-8 a household word that North Carolinians know they can access from wherever they are to get the help they need. This resource will literally save lives.”

Since 2012, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has partnered with REAL Crisis Intervention Inc. in Greenville to operate the NC Suicide Prevention Lifeline call center.

In addition to providing trained crisis counseling, the call center also connects callers to help in their local community based on each caller’s specific needs. As the number changes to 9-8-8, the call center is also adding 24/7 chat and text response.

"North Carolina’s call center is one of the most responsive in the country," McDowell County Emergency Medical Services said in a Facebook post announcing the new number. "In May 2022, 98% of calls were answered in less than seven seconds, the second-best rate among the 50 states."

The new 9-8-8 number is expected to bring up to 30% more calls per year, because it is easier to remember and access. The call center is adding more staff to make sure it is ready to handle the additional volume

“Getting help as early as possible is the most important step people can take to prevent a mental health crisis or keep it from getting worse,” said NCDHHS Deputy Secretary for Health Mark Benton, “The 9-8-8 number is a big step towards making it as easy as possible for people to reach out for help.”

NCDHHS in collaboration with many community, local and state partners, has been preparing for the launch of 9-8-8 and received a $3.3 million federal grant in April to transition to the new number. Additionally, $1.3 million in recurring funds to support the call center was included in the budget that was passed by the NC General Assembly and signed into law by Governor Roy Cooper earlier this week. For more information on the NSPL, visit 988lifeline.org

Suicide is the second leading cause of death for youth in North Carolina ages 10 to 18, and the third leading cause of death for those ages 19 to 34. Suicide deaths are only part of the problem. More people survive suicide attempts than those who die, and they are often seriously injured and need medical care. However, suicides are preventable, and 90% of people who attempt a suicide and survive do not go on to die by suicide, according to NCDDHS.

Suicides can be prevented by recognizing signs and symptoms, learning how to help, and taking steps to provide that help to people of all ages and abilities in need.