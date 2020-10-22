800 new jobs announced for Asheville

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“North Carolina’s leadership in aerospace may have started with the Wright Brothers, but make no mistake, this industry is a vibrant part of our state’s modern economy, as today’s announcement proves,” said North Carolina Commerce Secretary Anthony M. Copeland. “We welcome Pratt & Whitney’s new investment in North Carolina.”

Although wages will vary depending on position, the average annual salary for all the new positions is planned to reach $68,000. The current average wage in Buncombe County is $43,134. Once all the new positions announced are filled, a $54 million payroll impact will be felt in the area economy each and every year, according to estimates by the Department of Commerce.

Pratt & Whitney’s project in North Carolina will be facilitated, in part, by a Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) approved by the state’s Economic Investment Committee earlier Thursday.