75 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

The McDowell County Health Department reported Monday that 75 additional McDowell County residents had tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) since Friday.

And for the 31st straight day, North Carolina saw more people hospitalized due to COVID-19 on Monday than the day before — rounding out a full month of rising hospitalizations.

Since July 9, the number of people hospitalized has more than quadrupled, growing from 409 to 1,946. The state reported 231 new hospitalizations since Friday.

Monday's local report brought the total number of positives to 5,571 in McDowell County. There have been 48,815 tests conducted, 43,150 negative results and 94 tests are pending results. At the time of Monday’s report, there were 222 individuals in quarantine, 5,271 out of quarantine and 78 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate was listed Monday at 21.4%, according to a news release.

McDowell County’s COVID-19 data dashboard is updated daily (Monday-Friday) and can be found by visiting www.mcdowellem.com or by clicking the following link: http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html.