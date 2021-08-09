75 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

The McDowell County Health Department reported Monday that 75 additional McDowell County residents had tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) since Friday.
And for the 31st straight day, North Carolina saw more people hospitalized due to COVID-19 on Monday than the day before — rounding out a full month of rising hospitalizations.
Since July 9, the number of people hospitalized has more than quadrupled, growing from 409 to 1,946. The state reported 231 new hospitalizations since Friday.
Monday's local report brought the total number of positives to 5,571 in McDowell County. There have been 48,815 tests conducted, 43,150 negative results and 94 tests are pending results. At the time of Monday’s report, there were 222 individuals in quarantine, 5,271 out of quarantine and 78 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate was listed Monday at 21.4%, according to a news release.
McDowell County’s COVID-19 data dashboard is updated daily (Monday-Friday) and can be found by visiting www.mcdowellem.com or by clicking the following link: http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html.
COVID-19 Testing Information: Citizens in need of a COVID-19 test are encouraged to call their primary care physician, local urgent care clinics or CVS pharmacy for testing. If you are uninsured or cannot afford a COVID-19 test, you can call the McDowell County Health Department at 828-652- 6811 to schedule a test. The next drive-thru testing clinic will be held Monday, August 16th at the McDowell County Health Department from 9 to 11 a.m.
COVID-19 Vaccine Information: The COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline (828-803-4552) is staffed from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, seven days a week. Please call the hotline if you have questions or would like to set up an appointment to get your vaccine. First dose vaccine appointments can also be booked online by visiting http://www.myspot.nc.gov.
The COVID-19 vaccine is free and there are multiple vaccine locations around our county to choose from including:
• McDowell County Health Department
• Ingles
• Walmart
• CVS
• Atrium Health Physician Practices
• McDowell Family Pharmacy in Old Fort
Upcoming Public Health COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics:
• Wednesday, Aug. 11 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the McDowell County Health Department
• Friday, Aug. 13 from noon to 2 p.m. at the McDowell County Health Department
COVID Vaccine Gift Cards
From Aug. 4 through Aug. 31, anyone 18 and older who gets their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at a participating location will receive a $100 Summer Card* in the form of a Prepaid Mastercard, and anyone who drives someone to get their first dose will receive a $25 Summer Card (while supplies last),
Homebound citizens who want the vaccine but are unable to reach a vaccination site are encouraged to contact the Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) for further assistance. In partnership with the Community Paramedic Program, homebound citizens can have the vaccine delivered and administered at their home.
McDowell County vaccine doses administered:
• First doses: 19,185 (42%)
• Second doses: 17,735 (39%)
• Total doses administered: 36,920