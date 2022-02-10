 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
71 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19
The McDowell County Health Department reported Thursday that 71 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

At the time of Thursday’s report, there were 559 individuals in quarantine, 11,758 out of quarantine and 162 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 28.4%, according to a news release.

Additional information can be found on McDowell County’s COVID-19 data dashboard and can be viewed by going to www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html online.

COVID-19 testing information

Upcoming testing locations and hours can be found by visiting www.mcdowellem.com/testing-and-vaccinations.html

McDowell County COVID-19 testing providers:

Andor Labs: 1155 N. Main St. Marion (on the left side of the Lady Marian Plaza)

CVS Pharmacy: 828-652-4343, 555 N. Main St., Marion

Prescription Pad of Marion: 828-659-9727, 1211 N. Main St., Marion

McDowell Medical Associates: 828-652-8727, 2293 Sugar Hill Road, Marion

Mission My Care Now: 828-652-1400, 430 Rankin Drive, Marion

Lake James Urgent Care: 828-707-7272

COVID-19 vaccine information

Upcoming vaccination locations and hours can be found by visiting: www.mcdowellem.com/testing-and-vaccinations.html

The McDowell County Health Department will begin offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments Monday through Friday to offer more flexibility in scheduling for the public. You can now receive your COVID-19 vaccine at the Health Department Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Please call the McDowell County Health Department at 828-652-6811 if you have questions or would like to set up an appointment to get your vaccine. Homebound residents who want the vaccine but are unable to reach a vaccination site are encouraged to contact the Health Department (828-652-6811 ext. 363) to have the vaccine delivered and administered at their home.

McDowell County COVID-19 vaccination providers:

CVS Pharmacy: 828-652-4343, 555 N. Main St., Marion

Prescription Pad of Marion: 828-659-9727, 1211 N. Main St., Marion

Ingles Pharmacy: 828-652-7105, 625 W. Henderson St., Marion

Walmart Pharmacy: 828-652-1498, 2875 Sugar Hill Road, Marion

McDowell County Health Department: 828-803-4552

Upcoming public health COVID-19 vaccination clinics:

Friday, Feb. 11 from noon to 2 p.m. at the McDowell County Health Department. This will be the final drive-thru clinic offered at the McDowell County Health Department. The Health Department offers vaccines by appointment, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. inside the clinic at 408 Spaulding Road, Marion.

McDowell County vaccine doses administered:

First doses: 24,974 (57% of residents ages 5 and older)

Second doses: 23,429 (54% of residents ages 5 and older)

Booster doses: 9,357

COVID-19 outbreak information

Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days. The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:

Outbreaks

Autumn Care of Marion: a total of 24 staff members and five residents have tested positive.

Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation: a total of 23 staff members and 43 residents have tested positive.

Cedarbrook Residential: a total of 23 staff members and 20 residents have tested positive.

Marion Correctional Institute: a total of 34 staff members and 82 inmates have tested positive.

McDowell Assisted Living: a total of nine staff members and 25 residents has tested positive.

Lake James Lodge: a total of five staff members and 13 residents have tested positive.

McDowell House: a total of two staff members and one resident have tested positive.

