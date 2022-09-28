 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
7 injured in crash on US 221 North of Marion

  • Updated
  • 0
A Wednesday morning wreck on U.S. 221 North in the Woodlawn community resulted in seven people injured.

At around 9 a.m., a crash occurred next to the Woodlawn park and picnic area. A state trooper at the scene told The McDowell News that a car struck a van on U.S. 221 North.

Emergency Services Director Will Kehler told The McDowell News that this is another mass casualty incident with seven patients injured. One of those is being airlifted by MAMA helicopter to Mission Hospital in Asheville. Six other patients are being transported by ground ambulance to the trauma center at Mission.

Numerous local emergency agencies have responded to this wreck, which has shut down traffic in both directions on U.S. 221 North.

This is a developing story. More details will be announced later.

