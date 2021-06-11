7 additional McDowell residents test positive for COVID in one week. Governor announces jackpot drawings for those vaccinated.

On Friday, the McDowell County Health Department reported seven additional McDowell County residents had tested positive for novel during the week of Monday, June 5 through Friday, June 11.
And during that same week, Gov. Roy Cooper announced that those who are vaccinated are entered into jackpot drawing for millions of dollars or college scholarships.
The latest local report brings the total number of positives to 5,166 in McDowell County. There have been 45,976 tests conducted, 40,803 negative results and seven tests are pending results. At the time of Friday’s report, there were 12 individuals in quarantine, 5,077 out of quarantine and 77 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 2.7%, according to a news release.
McDowell County’s COVID-19 data dashboard is updated daily (Monday through Friday) and can be found by visiting www.mcdowellem.com or by clicking the following link: http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html
Citizens in need of a COVID-19 test are encouraged to call their primary care physician or CVS pharmacy for testing. If you are uninsured or cannot afford a COVID-19 test, you can call the McDowell County Health Department at 828-652-6811 to schedule a test.
Appointments are available for the upcoming public health COVID-19 vaccination clinic to be held Wednesday, June 16 from 9 a.m. to noon at the McDowell County Health Department. This clinic is for ages 12 years old and older. First dose vaccine appointments can be booked online by visiting http://www.myspot.nc.gov or by calling the Vaccine Call Center at 828-803-4552.
Homebound citizens who want the vaccine but are unable to reach a vaccination site are encouraged to contact the Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) for further assistance. In partnership with the Community Paramedic Program, homebound citizens can have the vaccine delivered and administered at their home.
McDowell County vaccine doses administered:
• First doses: 17,670
• Second doses: 16,475
• Total doses administered: 34,145
Gov. Roy Cooper announced the "Your Shot at $1 Million Summer Cash Drawing" on Thursday, in which there will be four drawings from June 23 to Aug. 4 from the names of everyone in the state who has been vaccinated.
Those who already had been vaccinated before Thursday will be entered for all of the drawings. But those vaccinated on Thursday or afterward will have their names entered twice, he said. The last date to be vaccinated in time for the final drawing is Aug. 1.
Four people 18 or older will win a $1 million cash prize, and four who are 12 to 17 will win up to $125,000 each toward college tuition. Federal coronavirus relief funding will be used for the prizes, he said.
Cooper also said the state will expand a program offering a $25 gift card to people getting vaccinated. That program, so far limited to Guilford and three other counties, has had success, he said. Details of the expansion will come later.
The intention in both cases is to spur those who are either reluctant or just busy to either ask the questions they need to feel comfortable or find the time needed to go get the shot, he said. About 2.5 million North Carolinians have not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19.
"Vaccines are the key to beating this virus. They protect you and the people around you," so the cash incentives offer a win-win scenario, he said. "Regardless of who wins, there is no way to lose."
The decision to launch a lottery-style prize drawing came after watching other states experience success in boosting vaccination rates with cash drawings, said Dr. Mandy Cohen, the secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services. Ohio, for instance, saw vaccination rates increase by 28% in the two weeks after announcing its drawing.
Cooper said that the ongoing drop in COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths in North Carolina can be attributed to the increase in the number of people who are vaccinated, but he said a surge in infections and illness is still possible in places where vaccination rates are low.
"Our biggest concern is about the virus picking up among the unvaccinated," he said. "That's what we are trying to stem right now."
More information about the drawings is available online at summervaxcash.com.
The High Point Enterprise contributed to this report through Tribune News Service.