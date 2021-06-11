7 additional McDowell residents test positive for COVID in one week. Governor announces jackpot drawings for those vaccinated.

Cooper also said the state will expand a program offering a $25 gift card to people getting vaccinated. That program, so far limited to Guilford and three other counties, has had success, he said. Details of the expansion will come later.

The intention in both cases is to spur those who are either reluctant or just busy to either ask the questions they need to feel comfortable or find the time needed to go get the shot, he said. About 2.5 million North Carolinians have not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19.

"Vaccines are the key to beating this virus. They protect you and the people around you," so the cash incentives offer a win-win scenario, he said. "Regardless of who wins, there is no way to lose."

The decision to launch a lottery-style prize drawing came after watching other states experience success in boosting vaccination rates with cash drawings, said Dr. Mandy Cohen, the secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services. Ohio, for instance, saw vaccination rates increase by 28% in the two weeks after announcing its drawing.