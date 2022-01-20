68 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

The McDowell County Health Department reported Thursday that 68 additional McDowell County residents tested positive for COVID-19.
At the time of Thursday’s report, there were 897 individuals in quarantine, 9,855 out of quarantine and 153 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 27.1%, according to a news release.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has taken action to ensure N.C. Medicaid beneficiaries have access to free at-home tests for COVID-19.
In alignment with the Biden administration’s requirement last week to provide free at-home tests for COVID-19, State Health Director and NCDHHS Chief Medical Officer Elizabeth Cuervo Tilson, M.D., signed an order on Jan. 14 enabling N.C. Medicaid beneficiaries to receive free at-home COVID-19 tests from their local pharmacies.
Beneficiaries should select an at-home test at their preferred pharmacy and present their N.C. Medicaid ID card to the pharmacy for no out-of-pocket cost. The pharmacist will be able to bill Medicaid on the patient’s behalf.
“The ability to get at-home tests at local, nearby pharmacies will ensure N.C. Medicaid beneficiaries have access to at-home, rapid COVID-19 tests in the weeks ahead,” Tilson said. “Along with getting vaccinated and boosted, and wearing a well-fitting mask, testing helps us prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
Testing is an important tool to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Public health experts and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that Americans use at-home tests if 1) they begin to have symptoms, 2) at least five days after coming in close contact with someone who has COVID-19 or 3) are gathering indoors with a group of people who are not in their households.
COVID-19 testing information:
Upcoming testing locations and hours can be found by visiting www.mcdowellem.com/testing-and-vaccinations.html.
McDowell County COVID-19 testing providers:
Andor Labs: 1155 N. Main St., Marion (on the left side of the Lady Marian Plaza)
CVS Pharmacy: 828-652-4343, 555 N. Main St., Marion
Prescription Pad of Marion: 828-659-9727, 1211 N. Main St., Marion
McDowell Medical Associates: 828-652-8727, 2293 Sugar Hill Road, Marion
Mission My Care Now: 828-652-1400, 430 Rankin Drive, Marion
Lake James Urgent Care: 828-707-7272
COVID-19 vaccine information:
Upcoming vaccination locations and hours can be found by visiting www.mcdowellem.com/testing-and-vaccinations.html.
The COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) is staffed from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, seven days a week. Please call the hotline if you have questions or would like to set up an appointment to get your vaccine. Vaccine appointments can also be booked online by visiting https://takemyshot.nc.gov/. Homebound citizens who want the vaccine but are unable to reach a vaccination site are encouraged to contact the Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) to have the vaccine delivered and administered at their home.
McDowell County COVID-19 vaccination providers:
CVS Pharmacy: 828-652-4343, 555 N. Main St., Marion
Prescription Pad of Marion: 828-659-9727, 1211 N. Main St., Marion
Ingles Pharmacy: 828-652-7105, 625 W. Henderson St., Marion
Walmart Pharmacy: 828-652-1498, 2875 Sugar Hill Road, Marion
McDowell County Health Department: 828-803-4552
Upcoming public health COVID-19 vaccination clinics:
Friday, Jan. 21, from noon to 2 p.m. at the McDowell County Health Department. To make an appointment, call the Vaccine Call Center at 828-803-4552.
McDowell County vaccine doses administered:
First doses: 24,806 (57% of residents ages 5 and older)
Second doses: 23,173 (53% of residents ages 5 and older)
Booster doses: 8,757
COVID-19 outbreak information:
Emergency Services and Public Health staff continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days. The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:
Autumn Care of Marion: a total of 13 staff members and two residents have tested positive.
Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation: a total of four staff members have tested positive.
Cedarbrook Residential: a total of 19 staff members and eight residents have tested positive.
Marion Correctional Institute: a total of 23 staff members and 62 inmates have tested positive.
McDowell Assisted Living: a total of three staff members and one resident has tested positive.
Lake James Lodge: a total of two staff members and three residents have tested positive.