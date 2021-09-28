57 additional McDowell residents test positive for COVID, three more have died

The McDowell County Health Department reported Tuesday that 57 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for COVID -19 and three more people have died.
This brings the total number of positives to 8,158 in McDowell County. There have been 59,333 tests conducted, 50,899 negative results and 276 tests are pending results. At the time of Tuesday’s report, there were 475 individuals in quarantine, 7,565 out of quarantine and 118 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 26.8%, according to a news release.
McDowell County’s COVID-19 data dashboard is updated daily (Monday-Friday) and can be found by visiting www.mcdowellem.com or http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html.
COVID-19 testing information
• Andor Labs is offering free COVID-19 testing today from 3 to 6 p.m., Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m. and Friday from 3 to 5 p.m. in the old Bank of America parking lot at 120 N. Main St. in Marion.
• McDowell County Health Department will be offering free, drive-thru COVID-19 testing on Monday, Oct. 4 from 9 to 11 a.m.
• Other COVID-19 testing locations include: primary care physician offices, local urgent care clinics, The Prescription Pad of Marion, and CVS pharmacy. If you cannot afford a COVID-19 test, you can call the McDowell County Health Department at 828-652-6811.
COVID-19 vaccine information
The COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) is staffed from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, seven days a week. Please call the hotline if you have questions or would like to set up an appointment to get your vaccine. The COVID-19 vaccine is free and there are multiple vaccine locations around our county to choose from including: McDowell County Health Department, Ingles, Wal-Mart, CVS, Atrium Health Physician Practices, The Prescription Pad of Marion and McDowell Family Pharmacy in Old Fort. First dose vaccine appointments can also be booked online by visiting https://takemyshot.nc.gov/. Homebound citizens who want the vaccine but are unable to reach a vaccination site are encouraged to contact the Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) to have the vaccine delivered and administered at their home.
Upcoming public health COVID-19 vaccination clinics
• Wednesday, Sept. 29 from 9 to 11:45 a.m. at the McDowell County Health Department.
• Friday, Oct. 1 from noon to 2 p.m. at the McDowell County Health Department.
• Third dose clinic for immunocompromised individuals: call 828-803-4552 to make an appointment
• Pfizer booster vaccine: Call 828-803-4552 to make an appointment or visit https://takemyshot.nc.gov/. CDC Recommendations for Pfizer Booster Vaccine can be found by visiting the following link: https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2021/p0924-booster-recommendations-.html
McDowell County vaccine doses administered
• First doses: 22,413 (56% of eligible residents)
• Second doses: 20,089 (50% of eligible residents)
COVID-19 outbreak and cluster information
Emergency Services and Public Health staff continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days. Clusters are defined by DHHS as: a minimum of five confirmed diagnostic cases with illness onsets or initial positive results within a 14-day period and plausible epidemiologic linkage between cases. The current outbreaks and clusters in McDowell County are:
Outbreaks
• Autumn Care of Marion: a total of seven staff members and 10 residents have tested positive.
• Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation: a total of 15 staff members and four residents have tested positive.
• McDowell Assisted Living: a total of five staff members and 21 residents have tested positive.
• McDowell County Detention Center: a total of three staff members and 19 inmates have tested positive. Three staff members and 16 inmates have recovered from COVID-19.
• Cedarbrook Residential Center: a total of seven staff members have tested positive.
• Lake James Lodge: a total of one staff member and three residents have tested positive.
• McDowell House: a total of one staff member and three residents have tested positive.
Clusters
• Old Fort Elementary School: a total of nine students and two staff
• McDowell High School Cluster 1: a total of 11 students
• McDowell High School Cluster 2: a total of six students
• West McDowell Middle School: a total of five students
• West Marion Elementary School: a total of five students.