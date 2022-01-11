50 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19, another death

The McDowell County Health Department reported Monday that 50 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and another person has died.
At the time of Tuesday’s report, there were 634 individuals in quarantine, 9,273 out of quarantine and 150 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 20.7%, according to a news release.
The latest report means McDowell County’s positivity rate has increased by 7.7 points within just a week, from 12.7% on Monday, Jan. 3 to 20.4% on Monday, Jan. 10.
Due to recent increases in positive cases, Foothills Health District press releases have transitioned back to daily, Monday through Friday. Additional information can be found on McDowell County’s COVID-19 data dashboard and can be viewed by clicking the following link: http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html
COVID-19 testing information:
Upcoming testing locations and hours can be found by visiting: http://www.mcdowellem.com/testing-and-vaccinations.html
McDowell County COVID-19 testing providers:
• Andor Labs: 1155 N. Main St. Marion (on the left side of the Lady Marian Plaza)
• CVS Pharmacy: 828-652-4343, 555 N. Main St., Marion
• Prescription Pad of Marion: 828-659-9727, 1211 N. Main St., Marion
• McDowell Medical Associates: 828-652-8727, 2293 Sugar Hill Road, Marion
• Mission My Care Now: 828-652-1400, 430 Rankin Drive, Marion
• Lake James Urgent Care: 828-707-7272
COVID-19 vaccine information:
Upcoming vaccination locations and hours can be found by visiting: http://www.mcdowellem.com/testing-and-vaccinations.html
The COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) is staffed from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, seven days a week. Please call the hotline if you have questions or would like to set up an appointment to get your vaccine. Vaccine appointments can also be booked online by visiting https://takemyshot.nc.gov/. Homebound citizens who want the vaccine but are unable to reach a vaccination site are encouraged to contact the Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) to have the vaccine delivered and administered at their home.
McDowell County COVID-19 vaccination providers:
• CVS Pharmacy: 828-652-4343, 555 N. Main St., Marion
• Prescription Pad of Marion: 828-659-9727, 1211 N. Main St., Marion
• Ingles Pharmacy: 828-652-7105, 625 W. Henderson St., Marion
• Walmart Pharmacy: 828-652-1498, 2875 Sugar Hill Road, Marion
• McDowell County Health Department: 828-803-4552
Upcoming public health COVID-19 vaccination clinics:
• Friday, Jan. 14 from noon to 2 p.m. at the McDowell County Health Department. To make an
appointment, call the Vaccine Call Center at 828-803-4552.
McDowell County Vaccine Doses Administered:
• First doses: 24,673 (57% of residents ages 5 and older)
• Second doses: 23,092 (53% of residents ages 5 and older)
COVID-19 outbreak information:
Emergency Services and Public Health staff continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days. The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:
Outbreaks
• Autumn Care of Marion: a total of five staff members and two residents have tested positive.
• Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation: a total of three staff members have tested positive.
• Cedarbrook Residential: a total of 11 staff members and two residents have tested positive.
• Marion Correctional Institute: a total of eight staff members and 25 inmates have tested positive.