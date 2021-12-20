45 more McDowell people test positive for COVID-19. Governor urges precautions for holiday.

The McDowell County Health Department reported Monday that 45 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since Friday.
At the time of Monday’s report, there were 152 individuals in quarantine, 8,868 out of quarantine and 146 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 6.4%, according to a news release.
On Monday, Gov. Roy Cooper and North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D., provided an update on the state’s COVID-19 key metrics and trends.
“With holiday gatherings, COVID cases beginning to rise and a new highly contagious variant on the way, it’s important everyone takes steps to protect themselves and their families,” said Cooper. “With every vaccine dose, we get closer to turning the tide of sickness and death brought on by this pandemic.”
With people getting together to celebrate, there is greater risk of getting and spreading COVID-19. Cohen has issued a Secretarial Advisory urging the following actions to prevent serious illness, hospitalization and death.
Vaccinate and Boost: Get vaccinated now and get a COVID-19 booster as soon as you are eligible. This is particularly critical for those over age 65, those with underlying medical conditions and healthcare workers. The Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are the best choice for most people. Layer protection by getting a flu shot.
Test: Get a COVID-19 test before joining indoor gatherings with others who are not in your household and before and after traveling, regardless of your vaccine status. Get tested if you have any symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.
Mask: Wear a face covering indoors in public, even if you are vaccinated. If possible, wear a medical grade mask for more protection (e.g., surgical mask, procedural mask, KN95, N95).
“This is a moment to act. We can keep people from becoming really sick and make sure there is hospital care for everyone who needs it. Early evidence shows that boosters provide a significant level of protection against omicron,” Cohen said. “I urge everyone who has been vaccinated to get your booster soon as you are eligible. Getting a booster is particularly critical for people who are 65 and over or with underlying medical conditions.”
Incoming N.C. DHHS Secretary Kody Kinsley also shared updates on how the state is handling the logistics of an expected wave of omicron COVID-19 cases.
“Testing before you gather can help slow the spread of omicron,” Kinsley said. “And if you test positive, quickly seeking out treatment can help reduce the risk of severe disease.”
To date, North Carolina has administered over 14 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 69% of the adult population fully vaccinated. Seventy-three percent of adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine, including 95% of North Carolinians 65 and over.
Information on testing locations, free tests and home tests is available at ncdhhs.gov/gettested. North Carolinians can learn more about the state’s vaccine distribution at myspot.nc.gov (English) or Vacunate.nc.gov (Spanish). Visit NCDHHS’ page Walk-in Family Vaccination Sites to find a family vaccine event. Use NCDHHS’ online tool Find a Vaccine Location to find a nearby vaccination site.
The North Carolina Vaccine Help Center at 888-675-4567 can also help you make an appointment. It is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.
Local COVID-19 testing information:
Holiday hours for Andor Labs for this week are as follows: Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed on Thursday and Friday. Andor Labs offers free, drive-thru testing at the Lady Marian Plaza at 1155 N. Main St. in Marion.
Other COVID-19 testing locations include primary care physician offices, local urgent care clinics, The Prescription Pad of Marion and CVS pharmacy.
COVID-19 vaccine information:
The COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) is staffed from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, seven days a week. Please call the hotline if you have questions or would like to set up an appointment to get your vaccine. Vaccine appointments can also be booked online by visiting https://takemyshot.nc.gov/. Homebound citizens who want the vaccine but are unable to reach a vaccination site are encouraged to contact the Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) to have the vaccine delivered and administered at their home.
McDowell County COVID-19 vaccination locations:
Walmart Pharmacy: 828-652-1498
Offering Moderna, Janssen (J&J) and Pfizer Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Ingles Pharmacy: 828-652-7105
Offering Moderna, Janssen (J&J) and Pfizer Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Prescription Pad of Marion: 828-659-9727
Offering Moderna, Janssen (J&J) and Pfizer Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
CVS Pharmacy: 828-652-4343
Offering Moderna Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Upcoming public health COVID-19 vaccination clinics:
Friday, Jan. 7, from noon to 2 p.m. at the McDowell County Health Department. To make an appointment, call the Vaccine Call Center at 828-803-4552.
In addition to COVID-19 vaccines, boosters, the dose for children 5 and up, rapid, at-home and PCR testing options, Prescription Pad of Marion on North Main Street is now offering an additional option in the fight against the pandemic: monoclonal antibody treatments.
These are not vaccines, but they are injections used to treat infected patients or patients who have been exposed to a confirmed COVID-19 positive person.
Anyone interested in learning more information about any of their services, qualifications needed, and scheduling a curbside or drive-thru visit is encouraged to call them at 828-659-9727.
Email requests for additional information can be directed to rxpadofmarion@gmail.com.
McDowell County vaccine doses administered:
First doses: 24,452 (56% of residents ages 5 and older)