44th annual Fire, Rescue and EMS College begins Thursday in McDowell

The McDowell Fire, Rescue and EMS College, sponsored by McDowell Technical Community College and a host of agency partners, will be back next weekend for its 44th year, as faithful and strong as ever, to train those who offer aide, comfort and protection to the rest of us when tragedy strikes. More importantly, leaders of the Fire, Rescue and EMS College continue to keep their finger on the pulse of training needs across the state and provide both basic and advanced coursework and certification exams, as well as classes that offer cutting-edge best practices in each of the disciplines supported by the college.

This year, for example, Director Ron Morgan and his colleagues are offering the first Swift Water Boat Class aimed at local emergency responders in the state of North Carolina. Just a few years ago, the college was one of the few in the state to offer Swift Water Rescue classes, but this new offering takes that training to a new level, training personnel to use boat rescue in swift water situations, whether on a river, in mass flooding or other similar situations.