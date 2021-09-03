445 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID in one week.

The McDowell County Health Department reported Friday that 80 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).
This brings the total number of known positives to 6,914 in McDowell County since the pandemic began last year. There have been 54,188 tests conducted, 47,120 negative results and 154 tests are pending results. At the time of Friday’s report, there were 696 individuals in quarantine, 6,128 out of quarantine and 90 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 25.9%, according to a news release.
The latest report also means that McDowell County reported 445 more positive cases and three more deaths in one week. On Friday, Aug. 27, the total number was 6,469 and 87 people had died. This exceeds the previous week’s record of 416 positive cases.
McDowell County’s COVID-19 data dashboard is updated daily (Monday-Friday) and can be found by visiting www.mcdowellem.com or by clicking the following link: http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html.
COVID-19 outbreaks information:
Emergency Services and Public Health staff continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days.
The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:
• Autumn Care of Marion: a total of six staff members and 10 residents have tested positive.
• Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation: a total of five staff members and three residents have tested positive.
• McDowell Assisted Living: a total of four staff members and 18 residents have tested positive.
• McDowell County Detention Center: a total of three staff members and 16 inmates have tested positive. Two staff members and 10 inmates have recovered from COVID-19.
COVID-19 testing information:
Andor Laboratories is offering free COVID-19 testing each weekday, Monday-Friday, from 3 to 6 p.m. in the Roses parking lot at 600 N. Main St. Other COVID-19 testing locations include: primary care physician offices, local urgent care clinics, The Prescription Pad of Marion and CVS pharmacy. If you are uninsured or cannot afford a COVID-19 test, you can call the McDowell County Health Department at 828-652-6811 to schedule a test. The next drive-thru testing clinic will be held Tuesday, Sept. 7 at the McDowell County Health Department from 9 to 11 a.m.
COVID-19 vaccine information:
The COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) is staffed from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, seven days a week. Please call the hotline if you have questions or would like to set up an appointment to get your vaccine. The COVID-19 vaccine is free and there are multiple vaccine locations around our county to choose from including: McDowell County Health Department, Ingles, Walmart, CVS, Atrium Health Physician Practices, The Prescription Pad of Marion and McDowell Family Pharmacy in Old Fort. First dose vaccine appointments can also be booked online by visiting http://www.myspot.nc.gov. Homebound citizens who want the vaccine but are unable to reach a vaccination site are encouraged to contact the Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) to have the vaccine delivered and administered at their home.
Upcoming public health COVID-19 vaccination clinics:
• Wednesday, Sept. 8 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the McDowell County Health Department.
• Third dose clinic for immunocompromised individuals: call 828-803-4552 to make an appointment.
McDowell County vaccine doses administered:
• First doses: 21,055 (46%)
• Second doses: 18,812 (41%)