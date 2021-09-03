445 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID in one week.

The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:

• Autumn Care of Marion: a total of six staff members and 10 residents have tested positive.

• Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation: a total of five staff members and three residents have tested positive.

• McDowell Assisted Living: a total of four staff members and 18 residents have tested positive.

• McDowell County Detention Center: a total of three staff members and 16 inmates have tested positive. Two staff members and 10 inmates have recovered from COVID-19.

COVID-19 testing information:

Andor Laboratories is offering free COVID-19 testing each weekday, Monday-Friday, from 3 to 6 p.m. in the Roses parking lot at 600 N. Main St. Other COVID-19 testing locations include: primary care physician offices, local urgent care clinics, The Prescription Pad of Marion and CVS pharmacy. If you are uninsured or cannot afford a COVID-19 test, you can call the McDowell County Health Department at 828-652-6811 to schedule a test. The next drive-thru testing clinic will be held Tuesday, Sept. 7 at the McDowell County Health Department from 9 to 11 a.m.

COVID-19 vaccine information: