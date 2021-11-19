44 additional McDowell residents test positive for COVID. Two more have died. CDC recommends boosters to all.

The McDowell County Health Department reported Friday that 44 additional McDowell County residents had tested positive for COVID-19 and two more people had died since Monday.

That news came shortly before COVID-19 booster shots from Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. received unanimous backing for use in all U.S. adults from public health advisers, clearing the way for millions to gain additional protection before the threat of a winter surge, according to the Tribune News Service.

All 11 advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted in favor of third doses for people 18 and older just hours after they were cleared Friday by U.S. regulators.

The committee also voted to recommend that people age 50 and older should receive the boosters. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky still must sign off on the recommendation from the agency’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices before vaccinations begin.