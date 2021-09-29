43 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID

Mecklenburg fires 16 of its workers over COVID rules

Mecklenburg County, home to Charlotte, fired 16 government workers for noncompliance with coronavirus rules, officials said.

Earlier this month, more than 350 employees had been suspended for not following the county’s requirements, The Charlotte Observer reported.

Mecklenburg is requiring its workers to be vaccinated or show proof of a COVID-19 test each week.

Local COVID-19 testing information

• Andor Labs is offering free COVID-19 testing today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m. and Friday from 3 to 5 p.m. in the old Bank of America parking lot at 120 N. Main St. in Marion.

• McDowell County Health Department will be offering free, drive-thru COVID-19 testing on Monday, Oct. 4 from 9 to 11 a.m.

• Other COVID-19 testing locations include: primary care physician offices, local urgent care clinics, The Prescription Pad of Marion, and CVS pharmacy. If you cannot afford a COVID-19 test, you can call the McDowell County Health Department at 828-652-6811.

