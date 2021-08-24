37 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19, another person dies

On the same day the hospital resumed diverting ambulances and the McDowell High football program announced a COVID-19 situation, the McDowell County Health Department reported that 37 additional local residents had entered quarantine after testing positive for the virus.
Health officials also said another person had died.
North Carolina reported Tuesday that 3,342 people in the state are hospitalized with COVID-19, according to a story by The Charlotte Observer.
Since the beginning of August, hospitalizations have increased by over 250% statewide, data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services shows.
This brings the total number of positives to 6,255 in McDowell County. There have been 51,654 tests conducted, 45,297 negative results and 102 tests are pending results. At the time of Tuesday’s report, there are 529 individuals in quarantine, 5,643 out of quarantine and 83 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 25.2%, according to a news release.
McDowell County’s COVID-19 data dashboard is updated daily (Monday-Friday) and can be found by visiting www.mcdowellem.com or by clicking the following link: http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html.
“Unfortunately, we continue to see a record number of new cases and hospitalizations related to COVID-19,” states Emergency Services Director William Kehler. “All of our data points continue to trend upward at an alarming rate. This surge is impacting our health care resources like never before, as McDowell County EMS is responding to more COVID-19 related calls now than at any other point during this pandemic. By practicing the 3W's in public and getting vaccinated, we can rapidly cut the rate of transmission within our community and protect our fragile health care system.”
COVID-19 outbreaks information:
Emergency Services and Public Health staff continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days.
The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:
• Autumn Care of Marion: a total of four staff members and nine residents have tested positive.
• Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation: a total of three staff members and three residents have tested positive.
• McDowell Assisted Living: a total of two staff members and three residents have tested positive.
COVID-19 testing information:
Citizens in need of a COVID-19 test are encouraged to call their primary care physician, local urgent care clinics or CVS pharmacy for testing. If you are uninsured or cannot afford a COVID-19 test, you can call the McDowell County Health Department at 828-652-6811 to schedule a test. COVID-19 vaccine information:
The COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) is staffed from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, seven days a week. Please call the hotline if you have questions or would like to set up an appointment to get your vaccine. The COVID-19 vaccine is free and there are multiple vaccine locations around our county to choose from including: McDowell County Health Department, Ingles, Walmart, CVS, Atrium Health Physician Practices and McDowell Family Pharmacy in Old Fort.
First dose vaccine appointments can also be booked online by visiting http://www.myspot.nc.gov. Homebound citizens who want the vaccine but are unable to reach a vaccination site are encouraged to contact the Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) to have the vaccine delivered and administered at their home.
Upcoming public health COVID-19 vaccination clinics:
• Wednesday, Aug. 25 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the McDowell County Health Department
• Friday, Aug. 27 from noon to 2 p.m. at the McDowell County Health Department
• Third dose clinic for immunocompromised individuals: call 828-803-4552 to make an appointment.
COVID vaccine Summer Cards
From Aug. 4 through Aug. 31, anyone 18 and older who gets their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at a participating location will receive a $100 Summer Card* in the form of a Prepaid MasterCard, and anyone who drives someone to get their first dose will receive a $25 Summer Card. (*while supplies last)
McDowell County vaccine doses administered
• First doses: 20,089 (44%)
• Second doses: 18,267 (40%)