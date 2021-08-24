37 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19, another person dies

On the same day the hospital resumed diverting ambulances and the McDowell High football program announced a COVID-19 situation, the McDowell County Health Department reported that 37 additional local residents had entered quarantine after testing positive for the virus.

Health officials also said another person had died.

North Carolina reported Tuesday that 3,342 people in the state are hospitalized with COVID-19, according to a story by The Charlotte Observer.

Since the beginning of August, hospitalizations have increased by over 250% statewide, data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services shows.

This brings the total number of positives to 6,255 in McDowell County. There have been 51,654 tests conducted, 45,297 negative results and 102 tests are pending results. At the time of Tuesday’s report, there are 529 individuals in quarantine, 5,643 out of quarantine and 83 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 25.2%, according to a news release.

McDowell County’s COVID-19 data dashboard is updated daily (Monday-Friday) and can be found by visiting www.mcdowellem.com or by clicking the following link: http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html.