327 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19 in one week

The McDowell County Health Department reported Friday that 63 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
This brings the total number of positives to 6,053 in McDowell County. There have been 50,780 tests conducted, 44,659 negative results and 68 tests are pending results. At the time of Friday’s report, there are 449 individuals in quarantine, 5,523 out of quarantine and 81 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 24.4%, according to a news release.
The latest report also means that McDowell County reported 327 more positive cases in one week. On Friday, Aug. 13, the total number was 5,726.
McDowell County’s COVID-19 data dashboard is updated daily (Monday-Friday) and can be found by visiting www.mcdowellem.com or by clicking the following link: http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html.
“COVID-19 trends in McDowell County continue to accelerate in the wrong direction,” stated Emergency Services Director William Kehler. “Health care resources are being strained. EMS calls for service due to COVID-19 are soaring. Twice in the past seven days, McDowell EMS has been required to transport patients directly to hospitals outside of McDowell, due to our local hospital being at capacity and going on diversion. While the diversions only lasted several hours at a time, this is still alarming and should serve as a wake-up call to individuals within our community that aren’t taking this virus seriously. These diversions have also occurred within the region as well. Strained healthcare resources affect everyone needing medical care, not just those affected by COVID-19. The actions of everyone within this community will determine whether we overload our healthcare system or we reverse the current path we’re on.”
COVID-19 outbreaks information
Emergency Services and Public Health staff continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days.
The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:
• Autumn Care of Marion: a total of four staff members and nine residents have tested positive.
• Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation: a total of two staff members and two residents have tested positive.
• McDowell Assisted Living: a total of two staff members and three residents have tested positive.
COVID-19 testing information
Citizens in need of a COVID-19 test are encouraged to call their primary care physician, local urgent care clinics or CVS pharmacy for testing. If you are uninsured or cannot afford a COVID-19 test, you can call the McDowell County Health Department at 828-652-6811 to schedule a test.
The next drive-thru testing clinic will be held Monday, Aug. 23 at the McDowell County Health Department from 9 to 11 a.m.
COVID-19 vaccine information
The COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) is staffed from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, seven days a week. Please call the hotline if you have questions or would like to set up an appointment to get your vaccine. The COVID-19 vaccine is free and there are multiple vaccine locations around our county to choose from including: McDowell County Health Department, Ingles, Wal-Mart, CVS, Atrium Health Physician Practices and McDowell Family Pharmacy in Old Fort. First dose vaccine appointments can also be booked online by visiting http://www.myspot.nc.gov.
Homebound citizens who want the vaccine but are unable to reach a vaccination site are encouraged to contact the Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) to have the vaccine delivered and administered at their home.
Upcoming public health COVID-19 vaccination clinics
• Friday, Aug. 20 from 6 to 7 p.m. at McDowell High School ($100 Summer Cards will not be available at this event)
• Wednesday, Aug. 25 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the McDowell County Health Department
• Third dose clinic for immunocompromised individuals: call 828-803-4552 to make an appointment
COVID vaccine Summer Cards
From Aug. 4 through Aug. 31, anyone 18 or older who gets their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at a participating location will receive a $100 Summer Card in the form of a prepaid Mastercard, and anyone who drives someone to get their first dose will receive a $25 Summer Card. (while supplies last)