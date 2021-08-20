327 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19 in one week

This brings the total number of positives to 6,053 in McDowell County. There have been 50,780 tests conducted, 44,659 negative results and 68 tests are pending results. At the time of Friday’s report, there are 449 individuals in quarantine, 5,523 out of quarantine and 81 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 24.4%, according to a news release.

“COVID-19 trends in McDowell County continue to accelerate in the wrong direction,” stated Emergency Services Director William Kehler. “Health care resources are being strained. EMS calls for service due to COVID-19 are soaring. Twice in the past seven days, McDowell EMS has been required to transport patients directly to hospitals outside of McDowell, due to our local hospital being at capacity and going on diversion. While the diversions only lasted several hours at a time, this is still alarming and should serve as a wake-up call to individuals within our community that aren’t taking this virus seriously. These diversions have also occurred within the region as well. Strained healthcare resources affect everyone needing medical care, not just those affected by COVID-19. The actions of everyone within this community will determine whether we overload our healthcare system or we reverse the current path we’re on.”