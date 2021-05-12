28% of NC gas stations report shortages. App shows who has fuel.

The gas panic gripping North Carolina over the past few days has plunged many people into a desperate search for stations that are open — and now around a quarter of gas stations in the state are without fuel.

Gas demand across the U.S. jumped 14.3% over the past seven days, and the average national price is now more than $3 a gallon, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.com.

North Carolina has been hit the worst. The closure of the Colonial Pipeline, a major fuel supplier, has caused 28% of the state's gas stations to run out, De Haan said. In Georgia and Virginia, it's just over 17%.

The gas shortages are even worse in the Tar Heel State's two largest cities, according to De Haan.

The biggest shortages were reported in the Raleigh/Durham area, with an estimated 72% of stations without gas Wednesday morning. In Charlotte, about 71% of stations are without gasoline. GasBuddy’ app currently shows gas availability is best on the northeast side of Charlotte and worst on the southeast side, while gas availability appeared to be best on Raleigh's south side.

The Greenville/New Bern/Washington region is seeing shortages of around 69%.