27 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID, Cooper says focus remains on encouraging vaccines.

There also were 21 new deaths reported Wednesday, a number North Carolina hasn't reported since June 4. So far, 13,700 people have died from COVID-19 in the state. The seven-day average number of deaths is now 13, the highest since June 24. The state went over 13,000 deaths in late May.

The most recent positivity rate data available is from Monday, when it was 12.2%, up from 10.6% on Sunday. Monday's positivity rate is the highest since Feb. 1, when 13.6% of tests were positive.

Health officials have said that the target rate is less than 5% — below that suggests that the spread of the virus is slowing. The last time North Carolina was under 5% was July 15.

The recent surge is due to the delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, health officials say. This variant is more transmissible and possibly more deadly.

Most of the new cases and virtually all of the hospitalizations are people who have not been vaccinated.

NCDHHS recently told The News & Observer that more than 94% of cases and deaths reported since May 6 were in people who were not fully vaccinated. People who are vaccinated and contract COVID-19 typically avoid serious illness or hospitalization, the spokesperson said.