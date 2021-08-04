27 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID, Cooper says focus remains on encouraging vaccines.

The McDowell County Health Department reported Wednesday that 27 additional McDowell County residents had tested positive for COVID-19 as cases continue to climb across the state.
North Carolina's one-day new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths each saw big increases on Wednesday, according to the North Carolina DHHS COVID-19 dashboard.
“The highly contagious delta variant makes vaccination all the more important,” said N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper said at his Wednesday press conference. “We can’t afford for people to wait any longer. Cases, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 are up. Simply put, get your shot.”
The state reported 3,413 new cases Wednesday — an increase of well over 1,000 from the 2,188 it reported Tuesday and the highest the state has reported since Feb. 20. The state had reported less than 2,200 Monday and Tuesday, but was over 3,000 for three days before that.
North Carolina also saw over 100 new hospitalizations reported Wednesday, with 1,580 currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 compared to Tuesday's 1,465. There are 388 adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care; 26% of COVID-19 hospitalized patients are in the ICU statewide.
In the first three days of August, 273 more hospitalizations have been reported in the state. Hospitalizations have increased every day since July 9, when 409 people were hospitalized.
There also were 21 new deaths reported Wednesday, a number North Carolina hasn't reported since June 4. So far, 13,700 people have died from COVID-19 in the state. The seven-day average number of deaths is now 13, the highest since June 24. The state went over 13,000 deaths in late May.
The most recent positivity rate data available is from Monday, when it was 12.2%, up from 10.6% on Sunday. Monday's positivity rate is the highest since Feb. 1, when 13.6% of tests were positive.
Health officials have said that the target rate is less than 5% — below that suggests that the spread of the virus is slowing. The last time North Carolina was under 5% was July 15.
The recent surge is due to the delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, health officials say. This variant is more transmissible and possibly more deadly.
Most of the new cases and virtually all of the hospitalizations are people who have not been vaccinated.
NCDHHS recently told The News & Observer that more than 94% of cases and deaths reported since May 6 were in people who were not fully vaccinated. People who are vaccinated and contract COVID-19 typically avoid serious illness or hospitalization, the spokesperson said.
Additionally, during May and June, more than 99% of cases and more than 98% of hospitalizations and deaths were in people who were not fully vaccinated.
At the time of Wednesday’s report, there were 181 individuals in quarantine locally, 5,196 out of quarantine and 78 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate was listed Wednesday at 21.1%, according to a news release.
The COVID-19 vaccine is free and there are multiple vaccine locations around our county to choose from including: McDowell County Health Department, Ingles, Wal-Mart, CVS, Atrium Health Physician Practices and McDowell Family Pharmacy in Old Fort. First dose vaccine appointments can be booked online by visiting http://www.myspot.nc.gov or by calling the Vaccine Call Center at 828-803-4552.
The next Public Health COVID-19 vaccination clinic is Wednesday, Aug. 11 from 9 a.m. to noon at the McDowell County Health Department. This clinic is open for anyone 12 years old and older. Walk-ins are welcome and no appointment is needed. Homebound residents who want the vaccine but are unable to reach a vaccination site are encouraged to contact the Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) for further assistance. In partnership with the Community Paramedic Program, homebound residents can have the vaccine delivered and administered at their home.
Those in need of a COVID-19 test are encouraged to call their primary care physician or CVS pharmacy for testing. If you are uninsured or cannot afford a COVID-19 test, you can call the McDowell County Health Department at 828-652-6811 to schedule a test, according to the news release.