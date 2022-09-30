2022 Walk for Life raises more than $62,000 for Pregnancy Center

More than 500 people gathered Saturday at Glenwood Baptist Church for McDowell Pregnancy Care Center’s Walk for Life event.

“This was our 11th year of doing the Walk and our best one yet,” said Amy Dowdle, event coordinator. “The church parking lot filled up quickly, so we started parking participants nearby and shuttling them over in church vans. It was awesome.”

Besides change in location, there were some other new features added to the event this year such as Chick-Fil-A biscuits, long-sleeved shirts and bouncy house inflatables for the kids, according to a news release.

Young people also enjoyed climbing on fire trucks, meeting firefighters and law enforcement officers and having their faces painted.

“This whole day is a celebration of life,” says Dowdle, “so we love seeing all the kids having fun too.”

Participants enjoyed live music, refreshments, raffle drawings and numerous door prize giveaways.

“God gave us perfect weather and a beautiful location with a brand-new walking trail, and then He blessed us with hundreds of smiling faces,” said Denise McCormick, director of the McDowell Pregnancy Care Center. “The whole morning was filled with joy and fellowship and a sweet, sweet spirit. It was really humbling to see so many people stepping up to show their support for families and children in our community.”

The Walk for Life is a once-a-year event that helps raise funds and awareness for the McDowell Pregnancy Care Center. The Center is the busiest they’ve ever been since opening their doors 19 years ago, Dowdle explained.

“We are helping lots of local families and their children,” she added. “That’s why the success of the Walk was so important…it’s how we keep our doors open.”

The event brought in more than $62,000.

The top three groups who raised the most donations were: Glenwood Baptist Church ($13,788), Providence Church ($6,454), and New Manna Baptist Church ($3,770). The top three individuals who raised the most were Allie Reid ($5,744), Susan Beck ($3,000), and Easton Freeman ($1,986).

“Denise (our director) handed me the paper with the totals on it so we could announce to the crowd how much we had raised,” said Dowdle. “When I saw the numbers, the tears came and I couldn’t speak and those that know me well know that I’m not often speechless.

“We wish to thank everyone who had a part in making this our best Walk for Life ever. Being advocates for families, children and the unborn isn’t always easy, but our community proved to us today that we are not alone in the fight.”

Pictures from the Walk for Life can be found on the McDowell Pregnancy Care Center Facebook page and donations can still be made online at www.mpccnc.org or by mail to MPCC, P.O. Box 2728, Marion, NC.