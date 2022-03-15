2022 Little Miss McDowell pageant scheduled for Saturday

The Little Miss McDowell pageant is back for 2022.

This year, 13 young ladies will compete this year for the crown on Saturday, March 19 in the auditorium of East McDowell Middle School. This year’s theme will be the “Wild Wild West” and the young ladies have their boots on and are ready to kick it up on the stage, according to a news release.

“Thankfully, this pageant will be able to proceed without COVID-19 restrictions and we are excited to help bring some normality back into our community,” said Chief Jeff McClure, naval science instructor with the McDowell High NJROTC. “Please show your support to the young girls and be entertained for the evening too.”

This will be the 48th Little Miss McDowell Pageant hosted by McDowell High School’s NJROTC. The pageant started in 1974, when a group of NJROTC female cadets set up the pageant as a fundraiser for the program.