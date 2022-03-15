2022 Little Miss McDowell pageant scheduled for Saturday

The Little Miss McDowell pageant is back for 2022.
This year, 13 young ladies will compete this year for the crown on Saturday, March 19 in the auditorium of East McDowell Middle School. This year’s theme will be the “Wild Wild West” and the young ladies have their boots on and are ready to kick it up on the stage, according to a news release.
“Thankfully, this pageant will be able to proceed without COVID-19 restrictions and we are excited to help bring some normality back into our community,” said Chief Jeff McClure, naval science instructor with the McDowell High NJROTC. “Please show your support to the young girls and be entertained for the evening too.”
This will be the 48th Little Miss McDowell Pageant hosted by McDowell High School’s NJROTC. The pageant started in 1974, when a group of NJROTC female cadets set up the pageant as a fundraiser for the program.
NJROTC has continued this tradition and more importantly it now provides cadets an opportunity to apply their leadership and followership skills behind the scenes to put on this pageant. Male and female cadets are involved in all technical aspects of the show. Female cadets are especially critical since they play the role of “Big Sisters” to the contestants. They stay by their side during the entire week of rehearsals and mentor them in every way, including working on homework with them while backstage, according to the news release.
For the young contestants, this pageant provides them an opportunity to showcase themselves in front of a live audience. More importantly, it provides a way for the young ladies to gain self-confidence, participate in a healthy competition, learn lessons, and make new friends.
Gianah Rometti, the reigning queen for 2021, represented the crown with distinction at various events during the year with her charm and gracious personality and NJROTC wishes her the best in her future endeavors. On Saturday, Gianah will crown the new 2022 Little Miss McDowell.
The McDowell High NJROTC is looking forward to seeing the local community on Saturday, March 19 at 5 p.m. in the auditorium at East Middle School. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door. Program books are also available for an additional $10, according to the news release.