2022 Blue Ridge Recovery Rally set for Saturday in McDowell

After a hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Blue Ridge Recovery Rally for 2022 is returning this Saturday to downtown Marion.

The McDowell Substance Use Task Force is excited to bring back the Blue Ridge Recovery Rally for 2022, said Jim Smith with Freedom Life Ministries in a news release.

“This will be our inaugural event post COVID,” he added. “Previously, before COVID, we had several years of successful recovery rallies. This year will be just as current.”

Substance use disorder has been identified as one of the leading public health issues in McDowell County. Without community support, people dealing from addiction will continue to fall into a cycle of isolation and despair. The Recovery Rally is for the entire community, including those in recovery, and community members who wish to show their support or learn more, said organizers.

This year’s rally will begin Saturday at 4 p.m. in the center of downtown Marion. Vendors and agencies are encouraged to enter from East Court Street between noon and 3:30 p.m. The festival will begin promptly at 4 p.m., according to the news release.

The first 1,000 guests who register at the information booth will receive a special wristband that allows them to get a free T-shirt and free barbecue supper. Registration will take place one of two ways: filling out a paper form or scanning a QR code for information, along with a special hashtag for your pictures on Instagram and Facebook. That hashtag is #BRRR2022.

“This year, we have over 35 agencies and vendors to share information about recovery work, and how their agencies can assist families in our community,” said Smith.

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office and Marion Police Department will be on hand to meet with the public. There will be a Kidzone, featuring banners that were created from all McDowell schools. In addition, young folks can enjoy face painting, balloon artist, bouncy houses, and other children’s activities.

On the main stage located on the courthouse lawn, the Recovery Rally will have local talent and speakers. Several of the entertainment will consist of Joel Adams, Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Addie’s Chapel Church, Miss Juneteenth and the musical group Heart Cry. There will also people who will come to share their story of recovery and re-injury.

The public is welcome to bring a chair and sit on the courthouse lawn. There will be some chairs provided, according to the news release.