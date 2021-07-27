19 more test positive for COVID-19 in McDowell after weekend jump.

On Tuesday, the McDowell County Health Department reported that 19 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19). And on Monday, the Health Department reported that 35 additional McDowell residents had tested positive for COVID over the weekend.

This brings the total number of positives to 5,328 in McDowell County. There have been 47,521 tests conducted, 42,169 negative results and 24 tests are pending results. As of Tuesday’s report, there were 95 individuals in quarantine, 5,155 out of quarantine and 78 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 21.1%, according to a news release.

To protect patients and staff, Mission Health elevated visitor restrictions due to the rise in COVID-19 positives both across the state and in its hospitals effective Tuesday, July 27. This includes Mission Hospital McDowell in Marion.

Mission Health allows only one visitor per patient per day in its hospitals and will continue to allow one visitor to stay overnight. As has been the case throughout the pandemic, there is no visitation for the COVID unit.