17 years of tradition continues for McDowell FOP

This year marks the 17th annual Christmas Food Box Delivery for the McDowell County Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), Charles W. Queen Lodge #84.

This tradition first began in 2003 with Charles Queen heading it up. Charles Queen was then a deputy with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office and one of the founding members of the Fraternal Order of Police. Queen was a big proponent of community service and always involved in community support groups.

The tradition started out with members of the FOP doing what they could to contribute and raise money to support the Christmas Food Boxes. Over the years, it has grown, and FOP now contracts with Quality Productions, Inc. to assist with the fundraisers.

This event would not be possible with the citizens of McDowell County, who have always been very supportive of law enforcement and especially the FOP during this tradition.

