17 years of tradition continues for McDowell FOP

This year marks the 17th annual Christmas Food Box Delivery for the McDowell County Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), Charles W. Queen Lodge #84.
This tradition first began in 2003 with Charles Queen heading it up. Charles Queen was then a deputy with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office and one of the founding members of the Fraternal Order of Police. Queen was a big proponent of community service and always involved in community support groups.
The tradition started out with members of the FOP doing what they could to contribute and raise money to support the Christmas Food Boxes. Over the years, it has grown, and FOP now contracts with Quality Productions, Inc. to assist with the fundraisers.
This event would not be possible with the citizens of McDowell County, who have always been very supportive of law enforcement and especially the FOP during this tradition.
This year has been an extremely challenging year for everyone with many events being cancelled and businesses having to close. But “small town friendly” stands strong, and this year the support of the community has been amazingly strong. FOP can not express enough their gratitude and humility to the citizens of this community. To all of the many individuals, businesses, churches and groups that have so generously given every year “Thank you from the bottoms of our heart.”
The FOP would like to say special thank you to two very special businesses in the community, Food Lion and Marion Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, who have supported this tradition for many years.
Food Lion and manager Chris Smith have always graciously accommodated the needs of this tradition, ensuring the availability of product to supply well over 150 families Christmas dinner.
The FOP would like to also thank and recognize Marion Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram for their support in providing one of their cargo vans to assist with the delivery of the Christmas Food Boxes. The cargo van is a huge benefit when a large number of boxes are going to one location such as the Blue Ridge Terrace residents.
Then organizing of this tradition usually begins in September with Christian and Katie Wyatt coordinating with local churches, schools, local leaders, and other to compile a list of families receiving the Christmas Food Boxes, placing the order with Chris at Food Lion, routing the deliveries and assigning people to deliver. Member of the FOP, Marion Police Department, McDowell County Sheriff’s Office and Old Fort Police Department all participate in the delivery.
The FOP would like to thank everyone that plays a part in making this tradition a success every year and allowing them the honor to serve the citizens of McDowell County.
Graciously submitted by the McDowell County Fraternal Order of Police, Charles W. Queen Lodge #84
