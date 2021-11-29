13 additional McDowell residents test positive for COVID

Roughly 72% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and about 68% have been fully vaccinated. Out of the state’s total population, about 57% are fully vaccinated and 61% have received at least one dose. State officials round vaccination numbers to the nearest whole number.

No cases of the omicron variant have been reported in the U.S. South Africa was first to report the variant to the World Health Organization, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

“CDC is continuously monitoring variants and the U.S. variant surveillance system has reliably detected new variants in this country,” the agency said. “We expect omicron to be identified quickly, if it emerges in the U.S.”

The World Health Organization has categorized omicron as a “variant of concern.” But it’s too early for experts to know much about it, including if it causes more severe diseases.

COVID-19 testing information

Andor Labs is offering free, drive-thru, COVID-19 testing Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Lady Marian Plaza at 1155 N. Main St in Marion.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Other COVID-19 testing locations include primary care physician offices, local urgent care clinics, The Prescription Pad of Marion and CVS pharmacy.