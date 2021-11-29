13 additional McDowell residents test positive for COVID

The McDowell County Health Department reported Monday that 13 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since Friday.
This brings the total number of positives to 8,906 in McDowell County. There have been 68,398 tests conducted, 59,485 negative results and 7 tests are pending results. At the time of Monday’s report, there are 61 individuals in quarantine, 8,699 out of quarantine and 146 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 4.1%, according to a news release.
State numbers from The Charlotte Observer
At least 1,532,250 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus, and at least 18,714 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Monday reported 1,725 new COVID-19 cases. A total of 38 coronavirus-related deaths have been added since Wednesday, the last time the health department published COVID-19 data. Health officials don’t specify the dates on which newly reported deaths occurred.
At least 1,077 people were reported hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Sunday, including 291 adults being treated in intensive care units, health officials said.
As of Saturday, the latest date with available information, 8.3% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.
Roughly 72% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and about 68% have been fully vaccinated. Out of the state’s total population, about 57% are fully vaccinated and 61% have received at least one dose. State officials round vaccination numbers to the nearest whole number.
No cases of the omicron variant have been reported in the U.S. South Africa was first to report the variant to the World Health Organization, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
“CDC is continuously monitoring variants and the U.S. variant surveillance system has reliably detected new variants in this country,” the agency said. “We expect omicron to be identified quickly, if it emerges in the U.S.”
The World Health Organization has categorized omicron as a “variant of concern.” But it’s too early for experts to know much about it, including if it causes more severe diseases.
COVID-19 testing information
Andor Labs is offering free, drive-thru, COVID-19 testing Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Lady Marian Plaza at 1155 N. Main St in Marion.
Other COVID-19 testing locations include primary care physician offices, local urgent care clinics, The Prescription Pad of Marion and CVS pharmacy.
COVID-19 vaccine information
The COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) is staffed from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, seven days a week. Please call the hotline if you have questions or would like to set up an appointment to get your vaccine. Vaccine appointments can also be booked online by visiting https://takemyshot.nc.gov/. Homebound citizens who want the vaccine but are unable to reach a vaccination site are encouraged to contact the Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) to have the vaccine delivered and administered at their home.
Public Health COVID-19 vaccination information
McDowell County Health Department will offer a drive-thru vaccine clinic for ages 5 and up on Friday, Dec. 3, from noon to 2 p.m. This clinic is open for first, second, third doses (immunocompromised) and booster vaccinations. Appointments are not necessary but are preferred and can be made by calling the Vaccine Call Center at 828-803-4552.
Other McDowell County COVID-19 vaccination locations
The Prescription Pad of Marion-provides walk-in vaccinations with no appointment needed for ages 5 and up
McDowell Family Pharmacy in Old Fort
Ingles (appointment only)
Walmart
CVS
UNC Health Physician Practices