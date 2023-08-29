Organizers are preparing now for the 12th annual Walk for Life on Saturday, Sept. 16 at Glenwood Baptist Church.

This annual event always draws a big crowd and is held to celebrate life and helps raise money and awareness for the McDowell Pregnancy Care Center, according to a news release.

“Our center celebrated our 20-year anniversary this year and we are the busiest we’ve ever been,” says Amy Dowdle, event coordinator. “We are offering more services and serving more families than ever before.”

Participants who come to the Walk for Life will enjoy live music, free refreshments, and fun activities for the kids, including face painting and bouncy house inflatables. Participants will also be entered into the door prize drawing where they will have the opportunity to win prizes like tickets to Chimney Rock Park, Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies, Carolina Arcade Museum or Grandfather Mountain. Numerous restaurant, bakery and retail store gift cards will also be given away.

To help raise money this year, folks can purchase Chick-fil-A biscuits (for as long as they last), long-sleeved “Choose Life” T-shirts, and $5 raffle tickets for a chance to go home with something special such as a beautiful handmade wreath, Biltmore House tickets or an Amish rocking chair. Cash, check or card will be accepted on event day, according to the news release.

The Walk for Life kicks off with check-in and T-shirt pickup at 9 a.m. and the actual walk starts at 9:30 a.m. Glenwood Baptist has an easily accessible walking trail where participants can walk as much or as little as they wish. The event wraps up at 11 a.m. with awards for those who have raised the most money, and the door prize and raffle drawing.

Those who pre-register for the Walk for Life before the Aug. 31 deadline will receive a free T-shirt on event morning. Registration is available online at https://partner.mpccnc.org/events/walk-for-life or by stopping by the McDowell Pregnancy Center’s office at 40 S. Main St. in Marion, across from the McDowell County Courthouse, according to the news release.

“We can’t wait to see everyone on Saturday, Sept. 16,” said Denise McCormick, director of MPCC. “We are always so humbled by the hundreds of people who come out to show their support of life. This event helps us keep our doors open. It’s a way that everyone can get involved and make a difference.”

For information about the McDowell Pregnancy Care Center or the upcoming Walk for Life, visit their Facebook page, website (www.mpccnc.org) or call 828-652-7676.