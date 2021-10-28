12 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID, another person dies

The McDowell County Health Department reported Thursday that 12 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and another person has died.
This brings the total number of positives to 8,706 in McDowell County. There have been 64,627 tests conducted, 55,867 negative results and 54 tests are pending results. At the time of Thursday’s report, there were 94 individuals in quarantine, 8,475 out of quarantine and 137 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 5.8%, according to a news release.
McDowell County’s COVID-19 data dashboard is updated daily (Monday-Friday) and can be found by visiting www.mcdowellem.com or by clicking the following link: http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html.
Testing information
Andor Labs is offering free, drive-thru, COVID-19 testing Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Lady Marian Plaza at 1155 N. Main St. in Marion.
Other COVID-19 testing locations include: primary care physician offices, local urgent care clinics, The Prescription Pad of Marion, and CVS pharmacy. If you cannot afford a COVID-19 test, you can call the McDowell County Health Department at 828-652-6811.
Vaccine information
The COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) is staffed from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, seven days a week. Please call the hotline if you have questions or would like to set up an appointment to get your vaccine. The COVID-19 vaccine is free and there are multiple vaccine locations around our county to choose from including: McDowell County Health Department, Ingles, Walmart, CVS, Atrium Health Physician Practices, The Prescription Pad of Marion and McDowell Family Pharmacy in Old Fort. First dose vaccine appointments can also be booked online by visiting https://takemyshot.nc.gov/. Homebound citizens who want the vaccine but are unable to reach a vaccination site are encouraged to contact the Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) to have the vaccine delivered and administered at their home.
Public health COVID-19 vaccination information:
Third dose and booster vaccines: McDowell County Health department will offer third dose and booster vaccines by appointment only. Call the Vaccine Center at 828-803-4552 to schedule an appointment.
Individuals who received Pfizer or Moderna are eligible for a booster 6 months after their second dose if they meet the following:
65 years and older
Age 18 and older who live in long-term care settings
Age 18 and older who have underlying medical conditions
Age 18 and older who work or live in high-risk settings
For anyone who received a first dose of Johnson & Johnson, booster shots are recommended two months after your first dose. Local pharmacies and physician offices are also offering vaccines. Call to check about a booster dose.
McDowell County vaccine doses administered:
First doses: 23,622 (59% of eligible residents)
Second doses: 22,001 (55% of eligible residents)
COVID-19 outbreak information
Emergency Services and Public Health staff continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days.
The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:
Outbreaks
Autumn Care of Marion: a total of 12 staff members and 10 residents have tested positive.
Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation: a total of 16 staff members and four residents have tested positive.
McDowell County Detention Center: a total of three staff members and 22 inmates have tested positive. Three staff members and 20 inmates have recovered from COVID-19.