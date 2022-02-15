12 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19, three more dead

The McDowell County Health Department reported Tuesday that 12 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and three more have died.
At the time of Tuesday’s report, there were 475 individuals in quarantine, 12,014 out of quarantine and 169 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 22.6%, according to a news release.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently updated its recommendations for COVID-19 vaccination for people who are moderately or severely immunocompromised.
Emerging data suggest some people with moderately to severely compromised immune systems do not always build the same level of immunity compared to people who are not immunocompromised. The CDC’s recommendations ensure everyone, including people who are the most vulnerable to COVID-19, gets as much protection as possible through vaccination, the agency said in a news release.
For people ages 12 and older who are immunocompromised and who received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine or ages 18 and older who received the Moderna vaccine, the CDC recommends they receive three initial doses plus a booster dose at least three months after their third dose. This shortens the length of time between an individual’s third dose and their booster, which was previously recommended at least five months after their third dose.
For people ages 18 and older who are immunocompromised and who received a single Johnson & Johnson, the CDC now recommends they receive a total of three vaccine doses, including:
The initial dose of the Johnson & Johnson primary vaccine;
One additional dose of an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna); and
One booster dose (preferably of an mRNA vaccine) at least two months after their second dose.
NCDHHS encourages people who have questions about which booster is right for them to talk with their doctor.
These new recommendations apply to people who are 12 years of age or older. Booster doses are not yet available for children 5 to11 years old. Children ages 5-17 who are moderately or severely immunocompromised may only receive the Pfizer vaccine as their additional dose.
For more information about boosters and additional doses for people who are immunocompromised and where you can find a vaccination appointment nearby, visit MySpot.nc.gov. The North Carolina Vaccine Help Center at 888-675-4567 can also help you make an appointment. It is open 7 a.m.–7 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.–4 p.m. on weekends.
Additional information can be found on McDowell County’s COVID-19 data dashboard and can be viewed by clicking the following link: http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html
COVID-19 vaccine information
Upcoming vaccination locations and hours can be found by visiting www.mcdowellem.com/testing-and-vaccinations.html
The McDowell County Health Department will begin offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments Monday through Friday to offer more flexibility in scheduling for the public. You can now receive your COVID-19 vaccine at the Health Department Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Please call the McDowell County Health Department at 828-652-6811 if you have questions or would like to set up an appointment to get your vaccine. Homebound residents who want the vaccine but are unable to reach a vaccination site are encouraged to contact the Health Department (828-652-6811 ext. 363) to have the vaccine delivered and administered at their home.
McDowell County COVID-19 vaccination providers:
CVS Pharmacy: 828-652-4343, 555 N. Main St., Marion
Prescription Pad of Marion: 828-659-9727, 1211 N. Main St., Marion
Ingles Pharmacy: 828-652-7105, 625 W. Henderson St., Marion
Walmart Pharmacy: 828-652-1498, 2875 Sugar Hill Road, Marion
McDowell County Health Department: 828-652-6811, ext. 363
McDowell County vaccine doses administered:
First doses: 24,984 (57% of residents ages 5 and older)
Second doses: 23,452 (54% of residents ages 5 and older)
Booster doses: 9,475
COVID-19 outbreak information
Emergency Services and Public Health staff continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days. The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:
Outbreaks
Autumn Care of Marion: a total of 25 staff members and five residents have tested positive.
Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation: a total of 25 staff members and 48 residents have tested positive.
Cedarbrook Residential: a total of 23 staff members and 21 residents have tested positive.
Marion Correctional Institute: a total of 36 staff members and 82 inmates have tested positive.
McDowell Assisted Living: a total of nine staff members and 25 residents has tested positive.
Lake James Lodge: a total of five staff members and 13 residents have tested positive.
McDowell House: a total of three staff members and one resident have tested positive.
COVID-19 testing information
Upcoming testing locations and hours can be found by visiting www.mcdowellem.com/testing-and-vaccinations.html
McDowell County COVID-19 testing providers:
Andor Labs: 1155 N. Main St. Marion (on the left side of the Lady Marian Plaza)
CVS Pharmacy: 828-652-4343, 555 N. Main St., Marion
Prescription Pad of Marion: 828-659-9727, 1211 N. Main St., Marion
McDowell Medical Associates: 828-652-8727, 2293 Sugar Hill Road, Marion
Mission My Care Now: 828-652-1400, 430 Rankin Drive, Marion
Lake James Urgent Care: 828-707-7272