11th annual Walk for Life set for Sept. 24 in McDowell

Plans are well underway for the 11th annual Walk for Life on Saturday, Sept. 24 at Glenwood Baptist Church.

This annual event is held to celebrate life and helps raise money and awareness for the McDowell Pregnancy Care Center, according to news release.

“Our center is the busiest we’ve ever been since opening our doors 19 years ago,” said Amy Dowdle, event coordinator. “We have more staff, more volunteers, and more clients than ever before. That’s one of the many reasons we need this event to be a success.”

Participants who come to the Walk for Life will enjoy live music, free refreshments, fun activities for kids, and a huge door prize drawing where they will have the opportunity to win things like tickets to Grandfather Mountain, Chimney Rock Park, Carolina Arcade Museum, Kid Senses, Catawba Science Center and Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies. Also to be given away will be numerous restaurant, bakery and retail store gift cards, hand-crafted items from local artists, and much more.

New to the Walk this year will be bouncy house inflatables, long-sleeved “Choose Life” T-shirts for a $25 donation, face painting, and Chick-fil-A biscuits for sale (as long as they last).

Registration and shirt pickup begins at 9 a.m. on event day and the walk starts at 9:30 a.m. The event will conclude at 11 a.m. with awards given to the top fundraising groups and individuals and door prize giveaways.

“We are looking forward to joining together with our community to celebrate and honor life,” adds Denise McCormick, director of McDowell Pregnancy Care Center. “It always touches my heart to see the hundreds of people who come out on Walk for Life day to show their support of our ministry. We are humbled to be a part of such a caring community who shares our passion to protect the unborn and meet the needs of local families and their children.”

Visit www.mpccnc.org/walk-for-life to get signed up for the Walk for Life, or pick up a Registration Form at the McDowell Pregnancy Care Center at 40 S. Main St. in Marion, across from the courthouse. Registration is only $20 and those who pre-register by the Sept. 8 deadline will receive a free Walk for Life T-shirt in their size on event day, according to the news release.

For those who cannot participate but would like to contribute, donations may be given online or mailed to MPCC, P.O. Box 2728, Marion, N.C. 28752.

“This will be our 11th year of organizing the Walk for Life, and we are praying for the biggest crowd ever,” said Dowdle. “It’s a fun-filled morning for families and individuals of all ages and a perfect opportunity to not only talk the talk, but to come walk the walk. We can’t wait to see everyone on Sept. 24 at Glenwood Baptist Church.”