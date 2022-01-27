117 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

The McDowell County Health Department reported Thursday that 117 additional McDowell County residents had tested positive for COVID-19.
At the time of Thursday’s report, there were 921 individuals in quarantine, 10,484 out of quarantine and 159 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 30.5%, according to a news release.
Contrary to some reports, Mission Hospital McDowell is still performing surgeries despite COVID.
“Mission Hospital leadership in consultation with physicians are reviewing surgical priorities throughout each day,” reads a statement from Mission Health. “Mission Hospital is delaying only those surgeries that our team feels can safely be delayed. As always, we continue to take all emergencies including heart attack, stroke, or trauma patients and our ER doors are always open. We are working with our clinical staff to ensure that we provide the best possible care for our community.
“This does not apply to Mission Hospital McDowell. MHM leadership will continue daily monitoring, however, at this time, Mission Hospital McDowell has not limited surgical cases.”
COVID-19 testing information
Upcoming testing locations and hours can be found by visiting: www.mcdowellem.com/testing-and-vaccinations.html
McDowell County COVID-19 testing providers:
Andor Labs: 1155 N. Main St. Marion (on the left side of the Lady Marian Plaza)
CVS Pharmacy: 828-652-4343, 555 N. Main St., Marion
Prescription Pad of Marion: 828-659-9727, 1211 N. Main St., Marion
McDowell Medical Associates: 828-652-8727, 2293 Sugar Hill Road, Marion
Mission My Care Now: 828-652-1400, 430 Rankin Drive, Marion
Lake James Urgent Care: 828-707-7272
COVID-19 vaccine information
Upcoming vaccination locations and hours can be found by visiting www.mcdowellem.com/testing-and-vaccinations.html
The COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) is staffed from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, seven days a week. Please call the hotline if you have questions or would like to set up an appointment to get your vaccine. Vaccine appointments can also be booked online by visiting https://takemyshot.nc.gov/. Homebound citizens who want the vaccine but are unable to reach a vaccination site are encouraged to contact the Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) to have the vaccine delivered and administered at their home.
McDowell County COVID-19 vaccination providers:
CVS Pharmacy: 828-652-4343, 555 N. Main St., Marion
Prescription Pad of Marion: 828-659-9727, 1211 N. Main St., Marion
Ingles Pharmacy: 828-652-7105, 625 W. Henderson St., Marion
Walmart Pharmacy: 828-652-1498, 2875 Sugar Hill Road, Marion
McDowell County Health Department: 828-803-4552
Upcoming public health COVID-19 vaccination clinics:
Friday, Jan. 28 from noon to 2 p.m. at the McDowell County Health Department. To make an appointment, call the Vaccine Call Center at 828-803-4552.
McDowell County vaccine doses administered:
First doses: 24,873 (57% of residents ages 5 and older)
Second doses: 23,293 (54% of residents ages 5 and older)
Booster doses: 9,050
COVID-19 outbreak information
Emergency Services and Public Health staff continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19.
Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days. The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:
Outbreaks
Autumn Care of Marion: a total of 19 staff members and four residents have tested positive.
Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation: a total of 13 staff members and 19 residents have tested positive.
Cedarbrook Residential: a total of 21 staff members and 11 residents have tested positive.
Marion Correctional Institute: a total of 29 staff members and 71 inmates have tested positive.
McDowell Assisted Living: a total of five staff members and one resident has tested positive.
Lake James Lodge: a total of five staff members and eight residents have tested positive.