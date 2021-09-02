10th annual Walk for Life set for Saturday, Sept. 25

The McDowell Pregnancy Care Center is busy gearing up for the 10th annual Walk for Life event and participants can sign up now.
The Walk for Life is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 25 at the outdoor facilities of Grace Community Church on U.S. 70 West in the Greenlee community, according to a news release.
“We’re so excited about this being our 10th annual Walk for Life and we are planning and praying for our biggest and best yet,” says Amy Dowdle, event coordinator. “We are already getting a wonderful response and we can’t wait to join together with our community to celebrate life.”
On event morning, registration starts at 9:30 a.m. and the Walk begins at 10 a.m. Participants will enjoy live music, free refreshments and fun activities for the kids, plus a huge door prize drawing at 11 a.m. to wrap up the event.
Registration is only $15 and those who pre-register before the Thursday, Sept. 9 deadline will receive a free T-shirt in their size on event day. Those who don’t pre-register can still participate on event day but they won’t get the free shirt, according to the news release.
“Grace Community Church has recently paved their parking lot and a walking track behind their church,” said Dowdle. “They also have a covered shed, bathroom access and an inviting playground area for the kids. We’re so grateful they stepped up to host us this year and they are excited for the opportunity to help.”
“This is our once-a-year fundraising event that helps raise not only funds but awareness for our ministry,” adds Denise McCormick, executive director of McDowell Pregnancy Care Center. “Our Center has grown by leaps and bounds over the past few years. We offer ultrasounds, pregnancy testing, and faith-based support to numerous families and this event is a great way for our community to show their support of what we are doing.”
Dowdle said she wanted people to remember a famous quote by the late NFL Coach Dennis Green: “Being pro-life doesn’t save babies, acting pro-life does.”
She said everyone is welcome to come join the fun and put actions behind their beliefs.
“Don’t just talk the talk, come walk the walk,” Dowdle added.
For more information about the Walk for Life, or to pre-register before the Thursday, Sept. 9 deadline, visit www.mpccnc.org/walk-for-life or call MPCC at 652-7676.