10th annual Walk for Life set for Saturday, Sept. 25

The McDowell Pregnancy Care Center is busy gearing up for the 10th annual Walk for Life event and participants can sign up now.

The Walk for Life is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 25 at the outdoor facilities of Grace Community Church on U.S. 70 West in the Greenlee community, according to a news release.

“We’re so excited about this being our 10th annual Walk for Life and we are planning and praying for our biggest and best yet,” says Amy Dowdle, event coordinator. “We are already getting a wonderful response and we can’t wait to join together with our community to celebrate life.”

On event morning, registration starts at 9:30 a.m. and the Walk begins at 10 a.m. Participants will enjoy live music, free refreshments and fun activities for the kids, plus a huge door prize drawing at 11 a.m. to wrap up the event.

Registration is only $15 and those who pre-register before the Thursday, Sept. 9 deadline will receive a free T-shirt in their size on event day. Those who don’t pre-register can still participate on event day but they won’t get the free shirt, according to the news release.

