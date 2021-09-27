102 additional McDowell residents test positive for COVID, two more have died

The McDowell County Health Department reported Monday that 102 additional McDowell County residents had tested positive for COVID-19 and two more people had died.
This brings the total number of positives to 8,101 in McDowell County. There have been 59,225 tests conducted, 50,872 negative results and 252 tests are pending results. At the time of Monday’s report, there were 418 individuals in quarantine, 7,568 out of quarantine and 115 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 25.7%, according to a news release.
Over the weekend, the Associated Press released an interactive map of North Carolina based on data gathered by Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center. It showed, as of Sept. 25, McDowell led the state in the 7-day rolling average of new cases per 100,000 population with 98.
At 1:40 p.m. Monday, Mission Hospital McDowell went on ambulance diversion. That status changes from day to day, based on the number of patients.
McDowell County’s COVID-19 data dashboard is updated daily (Monday-Friday) and can be found by visiting www.mcdowellem.com or www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html.
Testing information:
Andor Labs is offering free COVID-19 testing Monday and Tuesday from 3-6 p.m., Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday from 3-6 p.m. and Friday from 3-5 p.m. in the old Bank of America parking lot at 120 N. Main St. in Marion.
Other COVID-19 testing locations include primary care physician offices, local urgent care clinics, The Prescription Pad of Marion and CVS pharmacy. If you cannot afford a COVID-19 test, you can call the McDowell County Health Department at 828-652-6811.
Vaccine information:
The COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) is staffed from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, seven days a week. Please call the hotline if you have questions or would like to set up an appointment to get your vaccine. The COVID-19 vaccine is free and there are multiple vaccine locations around our county to choose from, including McDowell County Health Department, Ingles, Walmart, CVS, Atrium Health Physician Practices, The Prescription Pad of Marion and McDowell Family Pharmacy in Old Fort. First-dose vaccine appointments can also be booked online by visiting https://takemyshot.nc.gov/. Homebound citizens who want the vaccine but are unable to reach a vaccination site are encouraged to contact the Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) to have the vaccine delivered and administered at their home.
Upcoming public health COVID-19 vaccination clinics:
Wednesday, Sept. 29, from 9-11:45 a.m. at the McDowell County Health Department.
Third-dose clinic for immunocompromised individuals: call 828-803-4552 to make an appointment
Pfizer booster vaccine: Call 828-803-4552 to make an appointment or visit https://takemyshot.nc.gov/. CDC Recommendations for Pfizer booster vaccine can be found by visiting the following link: www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2021/p0924-booster-recommendations-.html
McDowell County vaccine doses administered:
First doses: 22,413 (56% of eligible residents)
Second doses: 20,089 (50% of eligible residents)
COVID-19 outbreak and cluster information:
Emergency Services and Public Health staff continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days. Clusters are defined by DHHS as a minimum of five confirmed diagnostic cases with illness onsets or initial positive results within a 14-day period and plausible epidemiologic linkage between cases.
The current outbreaks and clusters in McDowell County are:
Outbreaks
Autumn Care of Marion: a total of seven staff members and 10 residents have tested positive.
Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation: a total of 15 staff members and four residents have tested positive.
McDowell Assisted Living: a total of five staff members and 21 residents have tested positive.
McDowell County Detention Center: a total of three staff members and 16 inmates have tested positive. Three staff members and 16 inmates have recovered from COVID-19.
Cedarbrook Residential Center: a total of six staff members have tested positive.
Lake James Lodge: a total of one staff member and three residents have tested positive.
Clusters
Old Fort Elementary School: a total of nine students and two staff
McDowell High School Cluster 1: a total of 11 students
McDowell High School Cluster 2: a total of six students
West McDowell Middle School: a total of five students
West Marion Elementary School: a total of five students.