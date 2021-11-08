10 additional McDowell residents test positive for COVID, another person has died

On Monday, the McDowell County Health Department has been notified that 10 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and one more person has died.
This brings the total number of positives to 8,756 in McDowell County. There have been 66,818 tests conducted, 58,036 negative results and 26 tests are pending results. At the time of Monday’s report, there were 40 individuals in quarantine, 8,575 out of quarantine and 141 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 4.2%, according to a news release.
Foothills Health District news releases have transitioned to twice weekly, Mondays and Fridays. McDowell County’s COVID-19 data dashboard continues to be updated each day (Monday through Friday) and can be found by clicking the following link: http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html
Testing information:Andor Labs is offering free, drive-thru, COVID-19 testing Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Lady Marian Plaza at 1155 N. Main St. in Marion.
Other COVID-19 testing locations include: primary care physician offices, local urgent care clinics, The Prescription Pad of Marion and CVS pharmacy.
COVID-19 vaccine information:
The COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) is staffed from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, seven days a week. Call the hotline if you have questions or would like to set up an appointment to get your vaccine. The COVID-19 vaccine is free and there are multiple vaccine locations around our county to choose from including: McDowell County Health Department, Ingles, Walmart, CVS, Atrium Health Physician Practices, The Prescription Pad of Marion and McDowell Family Pharmacy in Old Fort. Vaccine appointments can also be booked online by visiting https://takemyshot.nc.gov/. Homebound citizens who want the vaccine but are unable to reach a vaccination site are encouraged to call the Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) to have the vaccine delivered and administered at their home.
Public health COVID-19 vaccination information:
Pfizer youth vaccine Clinic (ages 5 and older) will be held Friday, Nov. 12, from 3-4:30 p.m. at the McDowell County Health Department. This is a drive-thru clinic and no appointment is needed.
McDowell County Health department will offer third dose and booster vaccines by appointment only. Call the Vaccine Center at 828-803-4552 to schedule an appointment.
Individuals who received Pfizer or Moderna are eligible for a booster six months after their second dose if they meet the following:
▪ 65 years old and older
▪ Ages 18 and older who live in long-term care settings
▪ Ages 18 and older who have underlying medical conditions
▪ Ages 18 and older who work or live in high-risk settings
For anyone who received a first dose of Johnson & Johnson, booster shots are recommended two months after your first dose.
McDowell County vaccine doses administered:
First doses: 23,713 (59% of eligible residents)
Second doses: 22,193 (56% of eligible residents)
COVID-19 outbreak information:
Emergency Services and Public Health staff continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days.
The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:
Autumn Care of Marion: A total of 12 staff members and 10 residents have tested positive.
McDowell County Detention Center: A total of three staff members and 22 inmates have tested positive. Three staff members and 22 inmates have recovered from COVID-19.
McDowell House: A total of two staff members and 16 residents have tested positive.