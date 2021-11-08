10 additional McDowell residents test positive for COVID, another person has died

On Monday, the McDowell County Health Department has been notified that 10 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and one more person has died.

This brings the total number of positives to 8,756 in McDowell County. There have been 66,818 tests conducted, 58,036 negative results and 26 tests are pending results. At the time of Monday’s report, there were 40 individuals in quarantine, 8,575 out of quarantine and 141 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 4.2%, according to a news release.

Foothills Health District news releases have transitioned to twice weekly, Mondays and Fridays. McDowell County’s COVID-19 data dashboard continues to be updated each day (Monday through Friday) and can be found by clicking the following link: http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html

Testing information:Andor Labs is offering free, drive-thru, COVID-19 testing Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Lady Marian Plaza at 1155 N. Main St. in Marion.

Other COVID-19 testing locations include: primary care physician offices, local urgent care clinics, The Prescription Pad of Marion and CVS pharmacy.

COVID-19 vaccine information: