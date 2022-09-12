1 in 5 North Carolinians face medical debt in collections. Are you among them?

Medical debt is a growing problem, especially in North Carolina where 1 in 5 people have medical debt. The McDowell News is working on a story about medical debt in our area. We'd like to talk to people who have faced medical debt or medical bills you were unable to pay.

Have you been affected by medical debt? Have you struggled to pay a medical bill? Has medical debt impacted your credit score, or ability to get care? We'd like to talk to you.

Please reach out to us at news@mcdowellnews.com or fill out a form at www.mcdowellnews.com/forms/tell_us_about_your_medical_debt.

You can also call 559-4051 and leave your name, number and a short message and we will return your call.