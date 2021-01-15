Local governments in McDowell conduct meetings differently during COVID pandemic

In addition, the Old Fort Board of Aldermen is now holding regular meetings at the Town Hall as has in the past.

Last year, the aldermen held their meetings live virtually on YouTube due to the restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic. Members of the public who wished to speak to the board had to wait outside in the parking lot for their turn to speak. This form of holding meetings was used during the controversy over the issue of allowing beer sales on Sunday, which drew big crowds to the Old Fort Town Hall.

But now, Old Fort officials, despite the highest number of active COVID cases since the pandemic began, have gone back to holding meetings where the public can come into the Town Hall and participate as it was before COVID. Town Clerk and Finance Officer Renee Taylor said few people have come to the recent meetings though.

Also, the mayor and alderman wear a mask into the meeting but at different times they may take it off. However, for the majority of the time they wear their masks. All guests wear a mask, according to Taylor.

“If they do not have one, we offer them one when entering the building,” she said to The McDowell News.

The McDowell County Board of Education is holding its meetings with the members participating in person at the Central Office.