Local governments in McDowell conduct meetings differently during COVID pandemic

Earlier this month, both the Marion City Council and the McDowell County Board of Commissioners held their first meetings for 2021. But they were handled much differently during this time of the COVID-19 pandemic and the increase of positive cases in McDowell.
On Tuesday, Jan. 5, the Marion City Council returned to holding virtual meetings with the members participating online from various remote locations. This was done in order “to maintain the safety of city residents, staff and council members.” The public was able to access the electronic meeting by calling a phone number, entering a meeting ID and submitting a password.
Members of the public could also hear the meeting at the Marion Community Building where the virtual meeting was projected on a large screen. This is almost the same format that was used by the council for a few months in 2020 because of COVID-19.
In contrast, the McDowell County Commissioners continued holding their regular meetings in-person inside the large conference room at the Universal Advanced Manufacturing Center. The commissioners have not held virtual meetings like the City Council.
The McDowell News asked county officials if holding virtual meetings has been considered.
Commission Chairman Tony Brown said the problem is the lack of adequate internet service for himself and fellow Commissioner Brenda Vaughn, which is needed for a virtual meeting.
“The difference between us and the city is we are county residents and some people live in areas where the service is not good,” he said to The McDowell News. “That is one of the issues with me. We are really limited in what we can get. All those guys live in the city and have a lot better access than we do.”
Brown said he has not yet talked with the new commissioners, Patrick Ellis and Chris Allison, about the quality of internet service they have at their homes. He said the board has not held formal discussions about whether to hold a virtual meeting but this has been the general consensus.
“I would welcome that idea,” he said of a virtual meeting.
Back in January 2020, Brown suffered a very serious health condition when he had a pulmonary embolism and a heart attack. When the COVID-19 pandemic became a reality, he often participated in the meetings through a speaker phone. During the warm months last year, the commissioners would meet at the open air Jubilee Arbor at Historic Carson House.
Vaughn told The McDowell News she does not have stable internet access that will accommodate the use of virtual meetings.
“There are times I can get logged in and things go well, then all of a sudden it drops,” she said.
At the commission meetings, the members sit 6 feet apart from each other and they bring their facemasks with them. But the commissioners usually don’t wear their masks during the meeting while the county manager, Emergency Services Director William Kehler, other county staff and a McDowell News reporter do.
“I feel that the social distance and mask seem to be working,” said Vaughn. “Yes, I did remove my mask while seated with the tables being spaced apart in the proper distancing. I also chose not to be wearing the mask during the photos that were taken. However, if you noticed I did have my mask attached by a lanyard so it was easily accessible when I moved about at other times that evening.”
Vaughn said she is a strong advocate of the three Ws: Wear a mask, wait 6 feet apart and wash your hands.
“I am a strong advocate of holding community or other gatherings in safe and managed numbers and in a safe manner,” she said to The McDowell News. “I am happy to report I currently have no symptoms or issues indicating I might possibly have COVID. I give my thanks and praise to God for His protection.”
At the Monday, Jan. 11 meeting, Ellis said county officials should tell people to wear a mask and he wanted to see McDowell’s positivity rate go down.
Brown said to The McDowell News that this is something he wanted to see addressed.
County Manager Ashley Wooten said the commissioners have not formally discussed moving to a virtual setting.
“If a decision is made to go a virtual or to a hybrid setup, county staff would secure the necessary equipment to make sure it happens,” he added.
In addition, the Old Fort Board of Aldermen is now holding regular meetings at the Town Hall as has in the past.
Last year, the aldermen held their meetings live virtually on YouTube due to the restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic. Members of the public who wished to speak to the board had to wait outside in the parking lot for their turn to speak. This form of holding meetings was used during the controversy over the issue of allowing beer sales on Sunday, which drew big crowds to the Old Fort Town Hall.
But now, Old Fort officials, despite the highest number of active COVID cases since the pandemic began, have gone back to holding meetings where the public can come into the Town Hall and participate as it was before COVID. Town Clerk and Finance Officer Renee Taylor said few people have come to the recent meetings though.
Also, the mayor and alderman wear a mask into the meeting but at different times they may take it off. However, for the majority of the time they wear their masks. All guests wear a mask, according to Taylor.
“If they do not have one, we offer them one when entering the building,” she said to The McDowell News.
The McDowell County Board of Education is holding its meetings with the members participating in person at the Central Office.
“Presently, the monthly meeting has the board members in person with an available livestream for the public since we are limited to a capacity of 10 in the boardroom,” said Superintendent Mark Garrett. “The livestream link is posted on the McDowell County Schools’ Web site. We have done this since the first state of emergency limited indoor capacity.”