Local firefighters undertake 9/11 Challenge (copy)

On the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, local firefighters undertook the 9/11 Challenge to remember all those who lost their lives that day.
The challenge consists of firefighters wearing their gear and climbing the same number of steps that emergency personnel had to climb in the stairways of the World Trade Center during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
The local firefighters undertook the 9/11 Challenge at Workout Anytime in Marion. They were Kevin Behm from Hankins-North Fork Fire Department and Gavin Wood and Austin Andrews from Ashford/North Cove Fire Department, according to information from Denise Jenean Rudisill.
Rudisill said to The McDowell News that Behm is her fiancé and he is a volunteer firefighter at Hankins-North Fork, where he is a lieutenant.
“Gavin Wood and Austin Andrews are friends of ours that are at North Cove,” she said. “Gavin is a volunteer and Austin is paid staff at North Cove.”
It took Wood about an hour and a half to complete the equivalent of 110 stories in the 9/11 Challenge. Behm and Andrews completed about one-fourth to one-half of those 110 stories.
“Every year since 9/11, firefighters all over the country complete the challenge,” said Rudisill. “They do this in memory of the 343 firefighters that gave their life on 9/11. Some do the stair climber, doing 110 stories, representing how many the firefighters at the Twin Towers climbed. Some do this in full gear like Kevin and Gavin, some wear just the air packs like Austin.”
A firefighter’s gear can weigh 45 to 75 pounds, it varies on the tools included in the gear. Their boots are especially heavy because they are composite toe. Firefighters who responded to the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001 carried halogen bars and axes, which causes the higher end of the weight, according to Rudisill.
In addition, Joseph Davidson with the McDowell Rescue Squad completed the 9/11 Challenge at the McDowell Fitness Center in the Larry D. Miller Business Complex, according to Rudisill.
Workout Anytime allowed Behm, Andrews and Wood to complete the challenge at their gym and allowed Rudisill and Desiree McLaughlin (Wood's girlfriend) to come and cheer the guys on and take pictures.
“I would love for these guys that volunteer their time and who are committed to the people who live in McDowell County to have some positive publicity,” said Rudisill.
