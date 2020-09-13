Local firefighters undertake 9/11 Challenge (copy)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from The McDowell News, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, local firefighters undertook the 9/11 Challenge to remember all those who lost their lives that day.

The challenge consists of firefighters wearing their gear and climbing the same number of steps that emergency personnel had to climb in the stairways of the World Trade Center during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

The local firefighters undertook the 9/11 Challenge at Workout Anytime in Marion. They were Kevin Behm from Hankins-North Fork Fire Department and Gavin Wood and Austin Andrews from Ashford/North Cove Fire Department, according to information from Denise Jenean Rudisill.

Rudisill said to The McDowell News that Behm is her fiancé and he is a volunteer firefighter at Hankins-North Fork, where he is a lieutenant.

“Gavin Wood and Austin Andrews are friends of ours that are at North Cove,” she said. “Gavin is a volunteer and Austin is paid staff at North Cove.”

It took Wood about an hour and a half to complete the equivalent of 110 stories in the 9/11 Challenge. Behm and Andrews completed about one-fourth to one-half of those 110 stories.