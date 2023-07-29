Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church in Marion recently hosted a Spiritual Adoption Baby Shower event for the McDowell Pregnancy Care Center (MPCC).

Father Carl and church parishioners have been busy collecting baby supplies such as diapers, wipes, food, formula, bottles, etc… to help meet the needs of the local ministry.

Glen and Carole Keller, representatives of the OLA pro-life ministry, were greeted with smiles and excitement as they delivered a carload of baby supplies and some monetary donations to MPCC after the event. “We are so grateful,” says Denise McCormick, Director of MPCC. “These items will be passed along to our well-deserving clients.”

According to MPCC staff, the Center is the busiest they’ve ever been since opening their doors just over 20 years ago. Their mission is to offer HELP and HOPE to families facing an unplanned pregnancy and to walk alongside families during their parenting journey. All of their services are free and confidential.

“My wife and I learned about the pregnancy center about this time last year,” says Keller. “We went by the Center, took a tour, met the staff, asked questions, and immediately felt compelled to help.”

Our Lady of the Angels church members want to challenge other churches to step up and help “such a wonderful organization”.

“We just can’t imagine that people wouldn’t want to be advocates for children and be a voice for the unborn,” says Keller. “We are called to make a difference and this is one way we can do that.”